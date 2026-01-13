Buzz Health Launches Integrated Prescription Technology Solutions

Flexible platform bridges coverage gaps, accelerates claims efficiency, improves price transparency, and reduces costs across the prescription ecosystem.

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buzz Health, a healthcare technology company, today announced its launch as the parent brand of BuzzRx®, RxCompare®, and RxAffect—an integrated suite of prescription technology platforms designed to increase affordability, accessibility, and adherence across the prescription journey. Building on BuzzRx's proven impact—more than $2.5 billion saved by consumers nationwide—Buzz Health unifies its portfolio under a single platform strategy, powering pharmacies, health plans, PBMs, and partners with intelligent, real-time prescription solutions at scale.

Founded by CEO Matthew Herfield, Buzz Health delivers modular, enterprise-ready technology that serves as the intelligence layer behind prescription processing and savings programs, driving seamless connections at every point. The portfolio includes:

BuzzRx : A free prescription savings program supporting nonprofits and white-label solutions.

RxCompare : A prescription comparison and marketplace platform offering multi-discount card access, optional SmartBIN™ technology, automated reject-wrap capabilities, and copay comparison tools designed to maximize savings and streamline pharmacy workflows.

RxAffect: A real-time adjudication platform enabling secure, transparent cash-claim processing and dynamic pricing decisions at the point of sale.

"Our integrated platform approach helps modernize how prescriptions are priced, routed, and fulfilled," said Herfield. "By embedding intelligence into the prescription workflow, we help partners reduce friction, improve operational efficiency, and deliver better outcomes for the patients and members they serve."

Buzz Health has HITRUST-certified platforms that are designed to adapt to evolving client requirements, supporting both operational execution and strategic decision-making. Proprietary technologies such as SmartBIN™ automatically apply optimal savings when prescriptions fall outside insurance coverage, reducing abandonment at the point of sale while protecting pharmacy economics. Through real-time decisioning, configurable routing logic, and transparent reporting dashboards, Buzz Health helps clients identify gaps, manage costs, and improve access and adherence with greater precision.

"When patients take medications as prescribed, the entire healthcare system benefits," Herfield added. "Nonadherence alone costs the U.S. up to $300 billion annually. Buzz Health brings together real-time technology, trusted savings programs, and scalable infrastructure to help close coverage gaps and power smarter prescription decisions."

Buzz Health currently supports prescription access across thousands of pharmacies nationwide and continues expanding its platform to serve self-funded employer groups, EMR/EHR integrations, and additional enterprise partners in 2026.

To learn more about how Buzz Health is building a more connected and transparent prescription ecosystem, visit www.buzzhealth.com.

About Buzz Health

Buzz Health is a healthcare technology company delivering intelligent, customizable prescription solutions through its integrated platforms, including BuzzRx, RxCompare, and RxAffect. Designed for scale and flexibility, Buzz Health's technology helps streamline pharmacy operations, optimize claims in real time, and improve access and affordability across the prescription ecosystem. By serving as the intelligence layer behind prescription savings and benefit navigation, Buzz Health enables measurable cost reductions, improved adherence, and better health outcomes. Learn more at www.buzzhealth.com.

