BuzzBallz Goes Global For The Big Tournament With Its "Buzz Around the World" Bar Cart

The Buzz Around the World Bar Cart takes the classic decorative globe and upgrades it with unmistakable BuzzBallz flair, transforming any room into an instant, high stakes "drink around the world" experience. Outfitted with interior lighting, wheels built to follow the action from room to room, the signature BuzzBallz pull-tab detail, and enough space to showcase the limited-edition SoccerBallz lineup, the cart brings together eight internationally inspired flavors and flags in a celebration of global soccer pride and passion.

And sitting center of the cart like the MVP trophy? A soccer ball-sized opening made exclusively for the GOOOAAAAAL Melon Boulder, the massive three-liter crowd pleaser that turns any host into the undisputed champion of game day.

"We knew we had to supersize the party for the Big Tournament, so we're bringing fans our biggest, most shareable BuzzBallz format yet," says BuzzBallz President Jess Scheerhorn. "Our new Boulders are made for those edge-of-your-seat moments and big wins with family and friends. From the Buzz Around the World Bar Cart to our SoccerBallz lineup, we wanted to bring the energy, excitement, and global spirit of the tournament right into fans' homes."

The Buzz Around the World Bar Cart will be available via Flaviar in limited quantities for $48, a nod to the 48 teams competing in the Big Tournament. The purchase includes a BuzzBallz GOOOAAAAAL Melon Boulder and inserts to showcase all eight SoccerBallz. Fans 21+ can visit buzzballz.com/buzzcart on June 11 at 9 a.m. CST to purchase one of 42 bar carts in the first drop. A second drop of 42 follows on June 25 at 9 a.m. CST. BuzzBallz will also give fans additional chances to win a bar cart throughout the tournament through periodic giveaways on its Instagram account (alcohol not included).

Meanwhile, SoccerBallz is rolling out to retailers nationwide ahead of kickoff. The collection includes:

Caipi Crush (Brazil)

Flags and Freedom (USA)

Fuego Tamarita (Mexico)

Pip Pip Punch (England)

Sol Siesta (Spain)

Smashentina (Argentina)

GOOOAAAAAAL Melon (all countries)

Soccer Lime Rita (soccer jersey inspired)

Whether you're grabbing the classic 200ml cocktails (starting at $3.99) or going big with the shareable 3-liter Boulder ($29.99), SoccerBallz keeps the flavor in play from the first whistle to the final goal.

For all the latest BuzzBallz updates, visit www.buzzballz.com and follow the brand on TikTok and Instagram.

About BuzzBallz

Since its founding in 2009, BuzzBallz has been a leader of innovation and originality in the ready-to-drink cocktail industry. The #1 selling single serve premixed cocktail brand in the U.S., BuzzBallz's iconic round shape and bold, bar-strength offerings are perfect for today's grab and go lifestyle. Serving over a dozen flavors including Lime 'Rita, Chili Mango, Berry Cherry Limeade, Lotta Colada, and more, BuzzBallz is on a mission to reinvent happy hour. Learn more at www.buzzballz.com

Please drink responsibly. BuzzBallz, Available in Spirit, Wine & Malt, 15% Alc/Vol, BuzzBallzLLC., Carrollton, TX

SOURCE BuzzBallz