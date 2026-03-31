The World's Largest BuzzBallz Has Arrived: Meet the 10-foot Pink Lemonsqueezy One Night Lemonade Stand

Equal parts neon spectacle and after-hours sip stop, this 10-foot, 3,000-pound spherical stand on wheels is modeled after the brand's iconic round shape, complete with a giant "pull tab" on top. Rolling in select cities for one-night-only pop-ups from 11PM to 1AM, the stand trades sunny afternoons for city nightlife, bringing BuzzBallz' newest pink lemonade flavor to life. Guests can sip Pink Lemonsqueezy, score exclusive merch and grab custom totes stocked with late-night essentials including phone chargers, gum, mouthwash, and snacks.

To bring the same big stand energy home, BuzzBallz is partnering with digital creator Cole Poska (@spaceboycole ) for a limited-edition I <3️ Ballz Pink Lemonsqueezy loungewear drop. Featuring oversized hoodies, lounge sets, and boxers, the collection is designed for maximum comfort while keeping the bold spirit of the stand alive. Wear the gear loud and proud, because one night is never enough when you truly <3 Ballz.

The Pink Lemonsqueezy One Night Lemonade Stand tour is headed to the following cities (11PM–1AM):

"Nothing says warm weather like a lemonade stand, but subtle has never really been our thing," says Jess Scheerhorn, President of BuzzBallz. "We took a classic idea and gave it a literal glow up. Our One Night Lemonade Stand is perfectly round, impossible to miss, and built for the fans who know that the best lemonade comes in a ball and is served under neon lights."

Can't join the stand in person? A virtual One Night Lemonade Stand will be open online on the same dates as the in-person events, with I <3 ️Ballz merch available starting at $15 at https://merch.buzzballz.com/. Inventory is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

BuzzBallz's new Pink Lemonsqueezy cocktail is available now at retailers nationwide and online. Clocking in at 15% ABV in a 200 mL size, it delivers a bright pink lemonade flavor with a hint of berry-like sweetness that matches the brand's bold, playful personality.

For all the latest BuzzBallz updates, visit www.buzzballz.com and follow the brand on X, Facebook, and Instagram.

About BuzzBallz

Since its founding in 2009, BuzzBallz has been a leader of innovation and originality in the ready-to-drink cocktail industry. The #1 selling single serve premixed cocktail brand in the U.S., BuzzBallz's iconic round shape and bold, bar-strength offerings are perfect for today's grab and go lifestyle. Offering over a dozen flavors including Lime 'Rita, Chili Mango, Berry Cherry Limeade, Lotta Colada, and more, BuzzBallz is on a mission to reinvent happy hour. Learn more at: www.buzzballz.com.

Please drink responsibly. BuzzBallz, Available in Spirit, Wine & Malt, 15% Alc/Vol, BuzzBallzLLC., Carrollton, TX.

SOURCE BuzzBallz