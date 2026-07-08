BuzzBallz Turns its New Tropic Tang Flavor into a Full Summer Fit with 'Twangy Chapz'

The Twangy Chapz feature orange faux suede with matching fringe and yellow accents, a handcrafted pop-tab belt buckle, and built-in side saddles capable of holding up to six Tropic Tang BuzzBallz. Matching boxers stamped with "You'll Love These Tangy Ballz" and accented with white hibiscus flowers complete the unapologetically BuzzBallz look.

Inspired by Floribama, where neon-lit beach bars meet coastal honky tonks, the Twangy Chapz are made for anyone looking to command the room like a classic western showdown. No detail was spared, down to the dedicated pocket built specifically for a mini drink umbrella.

"Tropic Tang tastes like summer vacation in a BuzzBallz, and the Twangy Chapz take that feeling one step further," says Jess Scheerhorn, BuzzBallz President. "They're over-the-top and exactly the kind of fun our fans expect from us. Tropic Tang and Twangy Chapz are made for the cowboy or cowgirl who isn't afraid to keep warm-weather vibes riding high until sunset."

Starting at 12 PM Eastern Time on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, fans 21+ will have the chance to win one of 34 limited-edition Twangy Chapz through a special contest on the BuzzBallz Instagram account (alcohol not included). To enter to win, consumers must follow @BuzzBallz, like the contest post and comment with their twangy alter ego name. Think names like "The Citrus Sheriff," "Tang Wrangler," or "Beachside Bandit." Submissions close at 5 PM Eastern Time on Friday, July 24, with winners notified the following Monday, July 27.

Each winner will receive:

One pair of limited-edition, one-size-fits-most Twangy Chapz

Built-in side saddles that hold up to six Tropic Tang BuzzBallz

A dedicated holder for mini drink umbrellas

One pair of large bright orange boxer shorts to complete the full Tropic Tang look

Like any good summer fling, the Twangy Chapz won't be around forever.

Meanwhile, Tropic Tang is now rolling out nationwide at retailers and online. Capturing the carefree spirit of pool season, the new ready-to-drink cocktail packs bold orange flavor with a zesty finish and is here to stay.

For all the latest BuzzBallz updates, visit Buzzballz.com and follow the brand on TikTok and Instagram.

About BuzzBallz

Since its founding in 2009, BuzzBallz has been a leader of innovation and originality in the ready-to-drink cocktail industry. The #1 selling single serve premixed cocktail brand in the U.S., BuzzBallz's iconic round shape and bold, bar-strength offerings are perfect for today's grab and go lifestyle. Serving over a dozen flavors including Lime 'Rita, Chili Mango, Berry Cherry Limeade, Lotta Colada, and more, BuzzBallz is on a mission to reinvent happy hour. Learn more at www.buzzballz.com

Please drink responsibly. BuzzBallz, Available in Spirit, Wine & Malt, 15% Alc/Vol, BuzzBallzLLC., Carrollton, TX

Twangy Chapz Contest Abbreviated Rules

No purchase necessary to enter or win. Purchasing a product will not improve your chances of winning. Must be legal resident of fifty U.S. or D.C., age 21 or older. Registration begins at 12:00PM ET 7/22/2026 and ends at 5:00PM ET 7/24/2026. No alcoholic beverage is part of any prize award. Void wherever prohibited or restricted by law. SPONSOR: Sazerac Company, Inc., Louisville, KY.

SOURCE BuzzBallz