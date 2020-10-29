BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion to Present Family of Products to C-Store Owners During NACS Trade Show

CARROLLTON, Texas, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From Nov. 2 to Dec. 4, BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion, one of the leading ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail producers in the country, will showcase its full fleet of products during the Crack the Code Experience, the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) first virtual trade show and expo. During the duration of this trade show, convenience store owners will explore and connect with the BuzzBallz, BuzzTallz, Biggies and Uptown Cocktails brands, among other global suppliers.

Since BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion first became an active member of NACS, the company has seen tremendous growth and received many large accolades. Each of the brands that attendees will interact with won awards this year alone.

BuzzBallz, the flagship brand, was recognized as the "Most Innovative Food and Beverage Company" in the North Texas area by D Magazine, one of the region's leading publications targeting movers and shakers in various industries. In addition, BuzzBallz and BuzzBallz Chillers were named the Hottest Growth Brands by Beverage Information Group and received the Silver Growth award from Nielsen. The latter award is presented to brands that have sold up to 100,000 cases off premise with double digit growth in money earned and volume sold.

Uptown Wine Cocktails is the newest, large-format cocktail brand in the family and has already been named a top 10 premixed cocktail by *Nielsen. In just the past few months, the brand was named Progressive Grocer's Editors' Pick and Convenience Store News' Best New Wine of 2020 for the Chocolatini flavor.

Finally, in January, BuzzTallz, our single-serve RTD in a slender, tall can, was named Product of the Year in the Spiked Beverage category by 40,000 consumers in a survey conducted by Kantar TNS.

During the course of the trade show, attendees will have an opportunity to chat with BuzzBallz team members during dedicated showroom hours — 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. EST Monday through Friday.

Crack the Code Experience is a five-week digital experience meant to bring NACS' industry-renowned education, invaluable networking opportunities and curated marketplace to a global stage. Attendees will have 24-hour access to hundreds of showrooms starting Nov. 2.

If you are a NACS member, visit the BuzzBallz virtual showroom.

For more information, visit the NACS website.

*NIELSEN, xAOC & Convenience, wine cocktails, 26 weeks ending 6/13/20

About BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion

BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion is a woman-owned and family-operated Texas distillery, winery and brewery founded in 2009 as the result of Merrilee Kick's master's degree thesis project. In a little more than 10 years, BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion has greatly expanded its product base and begun to grow into a worldwide brand. As the only combined distillery, winery and brewery in the US that is woman owned, this company has gained significant recognition, boasting distribution in 45 states, several countries abroad and growing. The company maintains a fun brand message as they create high-quality, premixed cocktails, as well as small-batch spirits. Learn more at: http://www.southern-champion.com/ and www.buzzballz.com .

