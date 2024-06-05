BUZZBAR Alcohol-Infused Ice Cream and Sorbet Bars Expands to the Big Apple, Las Vegas, Orlando and Los Angeles

The frozen adult desserts are being served at restaurants across the country just in time for summer

LOS ANGELES, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BUZZBAR®, the only line of alcohol-infused ice cream and sorbet bars for adults, announces exciting new locations now serving the refreshing and delectable treats, just in time for summer.

BUZZBAR's rich dairy ice cream bars are hand-dipped in velvety chocolate, while the refreshing vegan sorbet bars are crafted with the finest whole food ingredients, both infused with just the right amount of spirits!

"We are thrilled to introduce BUZZBAR to these vibrant new locations and to partner with such visionary leaders in the hospitality industry," said BUZZBAR CEO and Founder, Randy Freeman. "Our mission is to enhance dining experiences everywhere with our premium, alcohol-infused treats, turning ordinary occasions into extraordinary memories."

Whether you're dining out, staying at a hotel, attending a theater, lounging at a beach club, or relaxing poolside, BUZZBARs can be enjoyed solo or paired with a specialty cocktail for an elevated indulgence.

BUZZBAR proudly announces the newest locations offering the alcohol-infused ice cream and sorbet bars for those 21 and over:

American Girl Café: Chicago , Los Angeles , New York Rockefeller Plaza, and Orlando

, , New York Rockefeller Plaza, and Malibu Farm : Malibu Newport Beach , and San Diego, CA

: , and Drai's Beach Club: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Convention Center: Las Vegas, NV

Convention Center: Fairmont Century Plaza: Los Angeles, CA

The Meritage Resort and Spa: Napa, CA

Pendry: Newport Beach, CA

The Sands: Atlantic Beach, NY

Breakroom 86: Los Angeles, CA

Gramercy Theatre: New York, NY

Brooklyn Crab: Brooklyn, NY

Montage Palmetto Bluff: Bluffton, SC

230 Fifth Rooftop Bar: New York, NY

Heavenly Market & Deli: Prince St & 11 th Avenue, New York, NY

Avenue, Scott's Pointe Adventure Park: Calverton, NY

Gurney's Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa: Montauk, NY

Corazon at Hyatt Place Tampa Downtown: Tampa, FL

Vicente Foods: Los Angeles, CA

City Fresh Market: Astoria, NY

The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort: Big Island, HI

Hilton Waikoloa Village: Big Island, HI

With a complete collection of ten buzzworthy flavors, each location will serve select BUZZBARs such as: Bourbon St. Chocolate, a fusion of chocolate ice cream and whiskey, The Drunken Cookie featuring cookies 'n cream ice cream infused with bourbon whiskey, Majestic Mango, a blend of mango and lime sorbet paired with silver tequila, Merlot Berry, a berry sorbet infused with merlot wine, or Pineapple Buzz, featuring tropical fruit sorbet spiked with spiced rum.

In addition to being available at restaurants, bars, and retail locations, BUZZBAR will soon be available to order online in select states.

About BUZZBAR® Ice Cream

BUZZBAR® is the world's first and only line of alcohol-infused ice cream and sorbet bars for adults. Our mission at BUZZBAR is simple: to create the best-tasting ice cream and sorbet experiences for grown-ups. Combining our love for ice cream with our passion for fine libations, we embarked on a journey, sampling the finest creations from around the world. After painstaking experimentation, the perfect blend was discovered in 2013, giving birth to BUZZBAR. This unique luxury novelty offers a gratifying indulgence for those seeking a sophisticated treat. For more information, visit www.buzzbaricecream.com or follow BUZZBAR @buzzbaricecream on Instagram, Facebook and X.

