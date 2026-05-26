Buzzblender Announces Launch of Simple Hotel Mode for Android and Upcoming Video Wall Support for Samsung Professional Displays

Pricing starts from $5 per Screen per Month, 14 days free trial

AUSTIN, Texas, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buzzblender, a cloud-based digital signage software platform for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced the release of its new Simple Hotel Mode for Android devices. The company also confirmed that support for Video Wall functionality for Samsung Professional Displays will be released soon.

The newly launched hotel-focused functionality expands Buzzblender's hospitality offering by enabling hotels and accommodation providers to deploy guest-facing Android TV experiences without requiring complex integrations or additional external hardware.

The new Simple Hotel Mode is designed specifically for hospitality environments and includes ability to show the media when the screen is idle.

The feature is intended to help hotels, resorts, apartments create controlled guest TV experiences using standard Android-based displays and televisions.

"Hospitality deployments are often overly complicated and expensive," said Gulfia, CEO of Buzzblender. "Our goal with Simple Hotel Mode is to make hotel TV management accessible, fast to deploy, and affordable for businesses of all sizes."

Buzzblender also announced that Video Wall support for Samsung Professional Displays running Tizen OS is currently in development and will be available in an upcoming release. The feature will allow businesses to synchronize multiple Samsung commercial displays into large-format video wall installations directly through the Buzzblender cloud platform. It has become a solid alternative to MagicINFO.

The upcoming Video Wall functionality is expected to support:

Multi-screen synchronized playback

Centralized cloud management

Retail and advertising video wall deployments

Samsung Professional Display environments

Buzzblender Dynamic Digital Signage Software is designed for businesses seeking affordable and hardware-free digital signage deployments across retail, hospitality, healthcare, restaurants, gyms, and multi-location businesses.

The platform currently supports:

Buzzblender enables users to remotely manage content, create playlists, schedule campaigns, monitor screen activity, and deploy digital signage without USB drives or dedicated media players.

Media Contact:

Gulfiia, CEO of Buzzblender

[email protected]

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/13148184

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Buzzblender