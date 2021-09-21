BuzzGuru Debuts All-In-One Analytics Suite For Influencer Marketers On YouTube, Twitch And TikTok

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BuzzGuru , the global influencer marketing leader, today announced the launch of the discovery and competitive intelligence platform for influencer marketers to scale their customer acquisition efforts via YouTube, TikTok and Twitch.

The platform empowers marketers with the tools to search for perfectly aligned content creators within a database of more than 20 million influencers, analyze their performance and statistics, and plan advertising campaigns accordingly. Competitive intelligence tools help brands to gain visibility into competitor's influencer marketing strategy, including their advertising budgets, number of paid and organic mentions, and the list of influencers they work with.

"Influencer marketing is a fascinating place to be in 2021: the industry value more than doubled since 2019, growing from 6.5 billion to 13.8 billion U.S. dollars ," - said Pavel Beinia, CEO and Founder at BuzzGuru. "However, the creativity of influencer marketing approach goes hand in hand with intransparency, fraud and tons of manual tasks. BuzzGuru is uniquely positioned to streamline and automate influencer marketing efforts, gather analytical data on specific ad campaigns and turn it into tangible results".

BuzzGuru discovery features allow marketers to research relevant influencers faster, add them to the lists and provide up-to-date analytics and contact information within one page. The influencer page contains data on influencer engagement rate, channel quality, audience statistics, and gives recommendations on the best dates and time of publication, price for ad placement etc.

The platform's competitive intelligence tools are tailored for brands and advertisers seeking to outpace the competition by benchmarking their influencer marketing performance against market leaders. BuzzGuru allows to research competitors' influencer marketing strategy by app, game, or brand's website domain names. The comprehensive insights include a list of influencers the brand works on a sponsored or free basis, advertising budgets on influencer marketing, best performing social media campaigns and other metrics to gain competitive advantage.

"Influencer marketing is becoming an essential component of the user acquisition strategy. People are the new media, and the customers tend to trust the recommendations of people they relate with," - added Pavel Beinia. "BuzzGuru is committed to help advertisers communicate their values to the right people at the right time, and ensure that their brand message is shared between people who know and trust each other".

Following the mission of driving innovations and transparency across influencer marketing, BuzzGuru offers the most advanced technology to meet marketers' needs in three major pillars: data trust, granularity, and measurement. Its discovery and competitive intelligence platform empowers marketers to eliminate the uncertainty brought by limited data availability, allowing them to maintain and strengthen their competitive edge.

About BuzzGuru

BuzzGuru was founded in 2017 as a global influencer marketing agency, that brings together data-led performance, trusted relationships, creative approach and accurate targeting. In 2021, BuzzGuru released the analytics and intelligence platform for brands and agencies. The company's clients include Opera, Yager, YoudaGames, goGame, NetEase, Atlas VPN among others.

To learn more, visit www.buzzguru.com .

SOURCE BuzzGuru