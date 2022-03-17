Buzzi Unicem USA and Alamo Cement Company announce changes to production of Portland Cement at its U.S. operations

With these changes, Buzzi Unicem USA and Alamo Cement are supporting the cement industry's goal of reducing carbon emission intensity."

Buzzi Unicem USA and Alamo Cement Company

Buzzi Unicem USA, part of the Buzzi Unicem group, is one of the leading cement manufacturing companies in the USA. Headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Buzzi Unicem USA serves the Midwest, Southwest, Northeast and Southeast sections of the country.

Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Alamo Cement Co. is wholly controlled by Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. The Company operates with a remarkable vertical integration in the ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates sector through 78 batching plants and four aggregates quarries.

With over 2200 valued employees, the companies operate 8 cement plants, with a production capacity of approximately 10 million metric tons, and 36 cement terminals across the country, which distribute its cement products to over 20 states. Together Buzzi Unicem USA and Alamo Cement Co. supply portland and masonry cement products to more than 3800 customers in the construction industry.

