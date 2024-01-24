BuzzRx® Announces $1 Million Milestone Donation to the ASPCA®

ASPCA Receives Donation Every Time BuzzRx Customers Save Using Prescription Discount Card

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on national 'Change a Pet's Life Day,' BuzzRx, the nation's only provider of free prescription discount cards benefiting nonprofits year-round, announced that its program with the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) has reached a milestone by donating $1 million to the nonprofit organization since November 2016. These lifesaving funds help support the nation's most vulnerable animals and could provide nearly two million meals for shelter cats and dogs while they wait to get adopted. The primary emphasis of Change a Pet's Life Day is to encourage the adoption, rescue, and care of animals in need. BuzzRx celebrates this belief that changing a pet's life changes your own world and everyone you impact.

In addition to helping people save money on their medications, BuzzRx is proud to continue building stronger communities by aligning with important nonprofits, like the ASPCA, which benefited from a 44 percent increase in donations last year from cardholders (resulting in a $250,000 contribution). More than four million pets are adopted nationwide annually, positively affecting owners' lives by promoting cardiovascular health and a deeper sense of social connection. Uniquely, the card can also be used for prescription pet medications, so long as the prescription is filled at a "human" pharmacy. Donations do not affect prescription discounts and are made at no cost to the cardholder.

BuzzRx Co-founder & CEO Matt Herfield notes, "It's thrilling to celebrate a milestone of this magnitude on Change a Pet's Life Day. As a pet owner, I'm an enthusiastic supporter of the many benefits of caring for animals, particularly those in need of homes. Our core mission of helping make communities healthier is a shared vision with the ASPCA, and we're proud to support them in facilitating these adoptions and preventing cruelty to animals throughout the country."

"We're grateful for the long-standing support of BuzzRx and its customers, which has led to a milestone $1 million donation, helping us elevate our efforts to protect pets and keep them in safe and loving homes," said Christina Wyman, Vice President of Cause Partnerships at the ASPCA. "BuzzRx's vital contributions enable us to continue making a positive impact in the lives of vulnerable animals across the nation."

Anyone can use the BuzzRx card—insured or uninsured. Cardholders can save up to 80 percent, and the average BuzzRx customer saves 60 percent per prescription or over $432 annually. BuzzRx discounts are accepted at over 60,000 drug stores nationwide. Look up prescription savings by zip code at BuzzRx.com or via the BuzzRx app and present the card at your preferred pharmacy when filling or refilling a prescription. To learn more and get the BuzzRx free prescription discount card benefitting the ASPCA, go to BuzzRx.com/ASPCA or text ASPCA to 289979.

About BuzzRx

Founded in 2010, BuzzRx helps make communities healthier by making medicines more affordable and aligning with nonprofit partners that share their mission. The free prescription discount card benefiting nonprofits can help save up to 80% on brand name and generic medications while supporting Make-A-Wish®, ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®), National Kidney Foundation®, and sixteen regional Food Banks—at no cost to the cardholder. To date, BuzzRx has helped cardholders save over $1 billion on prescriptions and has donated more than $9 million to their nonprofit partners. To learn more about BuzzRx, visit BuzzRx.com , or follow BuzzRx on Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube.

About the ASPCA®

Founded in 1866, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) was the first animal welfare organization to be established in North America and today serves as the nation's leading voice for vulnerable and victimized animals. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation with more than two million supporters nationwide, the ASPCA is committed to preventing cruelty to dogs, cats, equines, and farm animals throughout the United States. The ASPCA assists animals in need through on-the-ground disaster and cruelty interventions, behavioral rehabilitation, animal placement, legal and legislative advocacy, and the advancement of the sheltering and veterinary community through research, training, and resources. For more information, visit www.ASPCA.org, and follow the ASPCA on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.

CONTACT:

Allyson Noonan,

[email protected],

858-245-7256

SOURCE BuzzRx