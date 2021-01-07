BuzzRx® Announces $500,000 Milestone with the ASPCA®

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BuzzRx, the only provider of free prescription discount cards benefiting nonprofits year-round, announced that its program with the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®), which has saved cardholders over $6.5 million on prescription drugs, has donated $500,000 to the nonprofit organization since the program launched in November 2016. These lifesaving funds could be used to provide nearly 1,000,000 meals (1 meal = $0.50) for shelter cats and dogs while they wait to get adopted. The organizations are proud to help bring pets and people together to promote healthier, more active lifestyles.

The company has seen significant growth in the usage of their card benefiting the ASPCA—with 15% growth in the last year alone. The donations have no effect on the prescription discounts and are made at no cost to the cardholder—every time someone saves using the card benefiting the ASPCA, BuzzRx makes a donation to their organization.

"BuzzRx's support of the ASPCA through this milestone $500,000 donation helps us make a meaningful difference in the lives of vulnerable pets across the nation," said Christina Wyman, Vice President of Cause Partnerships & Events at the ASPCA. "The ASPCA works to protect pets and keep them in safe and loving homes, and we are thankful for BuzzRx's vital contributions which elevate our efforts to help pets and pet owners."

BuzzRx Co-founder & CEO Matt Herfield said, "We are so excited to be celebrating this milestone because we believe in the ASPCA's mission to help prevent cruelty to animals in the United States. Saving these neglected animals means we are helping people achieve the benefits of pet ownership—they can lead happier and healthier lives."

To learn more and get the free Prescription Discount Card benefitting the ASPCA, go to BuzzRx.com/ASPCA or text ASPCA to 95577. This card can be used by anyone—insured or uninsured— to save up to 80% on generic and brand name medicines, including for their pets (as long as the prescription is filled at a "human" pharmacy). It is accepted at over 60,000 drug stores nationwide. Look up prescription savings by zip code at BuzzRx.com and present the card at the pharmacy when filling or refilling a prescription.

About BuzzRx

Founded in 2010 as Watertree Health®, BuzzRx® helps make communities healthier by making prescriptions more affordable and by aligning with nonprofit partners that share their mission. Their free Prescription Discount Card benefiting nonprofits can help save up to 80% on brand name and generic medications while supporting Make-A-Wish®, ASPCA®, National Kidney Foundation®, and fifteen regional food banks. To date, BuzzRx has helped Americans save more than $825 million on prescriptions and has donated nearly $7 million to their nonprofit partners.

About the ASPCA®

Founded in 1866, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) is the first animal welfare organization in North America and serves as the nation's leading voice for animals. More than two million supporters strong, the ASPCA's mission is to provide effective means for the prevention of cruelty to animals throughout the United States. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation, the ASPCA is a national leader in the areas of anti-cruelty, community outreach and animal health services. For more information, please visit www.ASPCA.org, and be sure to follow the ASPCA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Learn more about the BuzzRx program benefiting the ASPCA: BuzzRx.com/ASPCA

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE BuzzRx