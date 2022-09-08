BuzzRx® Announces $750,000 Milestone with the ASPCA®

Company Donates to the ASPCA Every Time Someone Saves Using Their Prescription Discount Card Benefiting the Nonprofit

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BuzzRx , the only provider of free prescription discount cards benefiting nonprofits year-round, announced that its program with the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) has donated $750,000 to the nonprofit organization since the program launched in November 2016. These lifesaving funds help support the nation's most vulnerable animals and could provide nearly 1,500,000 meals for shelter cats and dogs while they wait to get adopted. The organizations are proud to help bring pets and people together to promote healthier, more active lifestyles, which is core to BuzzRx's mission to help build stronger communities by aligning with nonprofits.

BuzzRx has seen significant growth in the usage of their card benefiting the ASPCA—a 7% increase in donations last year, resulting in over $150,000 donated. This is a timely resource for many families, as more than 23 million American households—nearly 1 in 5 nationwide—adopted a pet during the pandemic. The card is beneficial for prescription pet medications if the prescription is filled at a "human" pharmacy. Additionally, the donations have no effect on the prescription discounts and are made at no cost to the cardholder—every time someone saves using the card with the ASPCA logo, BuzzRx donates to their organization.

"We're thankful for BuzzRx's support of the ASPCA's lifesaving work, and this milestone of $750,000 in donations helps us continue to make a positive impact in the lives of vulnerable animals across the nation," said Christina Wyman, Vice President of Cause Partnerships at the ASPCA. "BuzzRx's vital contributions elevate our efforts to help protect pets and keep them in safe and loving homes."

BuzzRx Co-founder & CEO Matt Herfield said, "We are thrilled to be celebrating this milestone of three-quarters of a million dollars donated to the ASPCA. Many Americans continue to turn to pet adoption to enrich their lives. We are happy to support the ASPCA in preparing shelter pets for adoption and helping prevent cruelty to animals throughout the country."

The Prescription Discount Card can be used by anyone—insured or uninsured. Cardholders can save up to 80%, and the average BuzzRx customer saves 60% per prescription, resulting in over $1 billion saved. It is accepted at over 60,000 drug stores nationwide. Look up prescription savings by zip code at BuzzRx.com and present the card at the pharmacy when filling or refilling a prescription. To learn more and get the free Prescription Discount Card benefitting the ASPCA, go to BuzzRx.com/ASPCA or text ASPCA to 289979.

About BuzzRx

Founded in 2010 as Watertree Health, BuzzRx helps make communities healthier by making medicines more affordable and aligning with nonprofit partners that share their mission. The free Prescription Discount Card benefiting nonprofits can help save up to 80% on brand name and generic medications while supporting Make-A-Wish®, ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®), National Kidney Foundation®, and fifteen regional food banks—at no cost to the cardholder. To date, BuzzRx has helped Americans save $1 billion on prescriptions and has donated more than $8 million to their nonprofit partners. To learn more about BuzzRx, visit buzzrx.com .

About the ASPCA®

Founded in 1866, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) was the first animal welfare organization to be established in North America and today serves as the nation's leading voice for vulnerable and victimized animals. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation with more than two million supporters nationwide, the ASPCA is committed to preventing cruelty to dogs, cats, equines, and farm animals throughout the United States. The ASPCA assists animals in need through on-the-ground disaster and cruelty interventions, behavioral rehabilitation, animal placement, legal and legislative advocacy, and the advancement of the sheltering and veterinary community through research, training, and resources. For more information, visit www.ASPCA.org , and follow the ASPCA on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

