BuzzRx® Relaunches BeeKind Giving Program

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of "Giving Tuesday," BuzzRx, a free prescription savings service that allows users to instantly find the lowest price on their medication at pharmacies nationwide, is celebrating the relaunch of its nonprofit partnership program, "BeeKind with BuzzRx." Since its inception in 2013, the BeeKind program has achieved a notable milestone this year, donating over $10 million to its charitable causes.

BuzzRx's mission is to build healthier communities by offering discounted prescription prices that won't sting at pharmacies nationwide. The health-focused charitable partnerships reinforce BuzzRx's dedication to giving back to the communities it serves by transforming savings into support for those who need it most. While our impact is felt nationwide, our efforts are deeply rooted in local communities. By simply saving on their prescriptions, customers directly contribute to four life-saving causes at no additional expense:

Make-A-Wish ® : Helping grant local wishes for children with critical illnesses.

: Helping grant local wishes for children with critical illnesses. ASPCA ® : Supporting vulnerable animals in shelters, increasing their chances of adoption.

: Supporting vulnerable animals in shelters, increasing their chances of adoption. Food Banks, members of Feeding America ® : Providing meals to food-insecure individuals, including children, seniors, and hardworking families.

: Providing meals to food-insecure individuals, including children, seniors, and hardworking families. National Kidney Foundation®: Raising awareness and enhancing access to care for those battling chronic kidney disease.

"Giving back to one's community is more than just a fleeting, feel-good moment; it's a conscious decision to help make an impactful difference, and one that helps boost a person's worth, happiness, and connectivity to their surroundings," notes Matthew Herfield, Co-Founder and CEO of BuzzRx. "I believe that the growth of BuzzRx is intrinsically linked to the development of the communities we serve, allowing us to thrive together. With BuzzRx, every time someone saves using a BeeKind BuzzRx card, we make a donation—at no cost to the cardholder. It's a genuine win-win that transforms savings into meaningful impact."

BuzzRx donates up to $1 every time someone saves using a free card, benefiting one of our four charity partners. BuzzRx can be used by anyone, insured or uninsured, and is accepted at over 60,000 pharmacies nationwide. Cardholders can save up to 80%, and the average BuzzRx customer saves 60% per prescription, resulting in an annual savings of over $845.

For more information on our BeeKind nonprofit partnerships or to request a card to help support one, please visit www.BuzzRx.com/Giving-Back.

About BuzzRx

BuzzRx is a free prescription discount service that allows users to find the lowest price on their medication instantly at over 60,000 pharmacies nationwide. The website and free mobile app promote drug transparency by allowing users to compare discounted prices across pharmacy chains, helping reduce out-of-pocket costs and sticker shock at the counter. Since 2021, BuzzRx has helped over 10 million people in the U.S. save up to 80% on their medications, resulting in over $1.5 billion saved. BuzzRx also supports its nonprofit partners year-round, donating over 10 million. For more information, visit BuzzRx.com or download the free mobile app on iOS and Android.

