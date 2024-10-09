BuzzRx® Unveils Insights From New "State of Our Health" Data Report

In-Depth Exploration of Five Key Topics for October's Awareness Month Themes

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BuzzRx , a free prescription savings service that allows customers to instantly find the lowest price on their medication at pharmacies nationwide, unveils its latest report, " State of Our Health ," which offers valuable insights aligned with October's Awareness Month themes. This comprehensive analysis covers five key categories, reflecting vital topics relevant this month:

The State of Mental Health

The State of Menopause

The State of ADHD

The State of Breast Cancer

The State of Bone Health

BuzzRx conducted an in-depth analysis of national prescription medication usage from January 1, 2023, to August 1, 2024, aiming to uncover trends, demographic insights, and the popularity of specific treatments for each topic.

Key insights include:

Nationally, females aged 30 - 39 fill the most mental health prescriptions.

BuzzRx customers searched for and filled menopause-related medications that contained estradiol (in various forms and doses) more than any other treatment.

Dextroamphetamine-amphetamine (Adderall) is the most filled medication to help treat ADHD in all fifty states.

Chemotherapy medications had the highest number of prescriptions filled nationally, while hormonal (endocrine) therapy had the highest potential for cost savings.

Alendronate dominated prescriptions filled nationwide for bone health, even compared with other bisphosphonates.

"We're proud to release our new 'State of Our Health' report, which delves into trends in prescription data and highlights key issues relevant to October," says Matthew Herfield, Co-Founder and CEO of BuzzRx. "At BuzzRx, our mission is to empower patients by identifying significant opportunities for saving on medications while educating them about the evolving landscape of the pharmaceutical industry."

Medication trends evolve each year as new drugs emerge and consumer preferences shift. With the overall cost of healthcare in the U.S. projected to rise, BuzzRx is committed to transforming industry trends and actionable insights into tangible savings for consumers.

Anyone can use BuzzRx, whether insured or uninsured. Customers have saved an annual average of nearly $850 when filling at least one prescription monthly. BuzzRx discounts can save customers up to 80% off medications and are accepted at over 60,000 pharmacies nationwide. Visit BuzzRx.com or download the free BuzzRx app to search for local prescription savings by zip code, and present the coupon at your preferred pharmacy when filling or refilling a prescription.

For more information and to read the full report, please visit www.BuzzRx.com .

