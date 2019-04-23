BuzzTallz Horchata Wins Double Gold & Best of Show at Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America

ORLANDO, Fla., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BuzzTallz Horchata was awarded Double Gold and Best of Show for the premixed wine cocktail category in the 76th Annual Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America Tasting Competition.

The WSWA Tasting Competition features participants from all around the world and the judging process is managed by The Tasting Panel Magazine and The Somm Journal, two of the most widely circulated trade publications in the beverage industry.

BuzzTallz Horchata swept the competition this year with its blend of smooth cream, cinnamon, vanilla, and orange wine. Additionally, BuzzTallz Lime 'Rita, Ruby Red Grapefruit, Stiff Lemonade, Lotta Colada, and Chocolate Tease were awarded Silver, totaling an outstanding seven medals for the brand as a whole.

BuzzTallz Classic Wine Cocktails, launched in 2018 by beverage producer BuzzBallz, are ready-to-drink and available in 375-ml plastic cans. The cocktails are 13 percent ABV and crafted with natural fruit juices or creams. BuzzTallz are sold as a single unit or as a 4-pack. The convenient, durable packaging is designed to enjoy BuzzTallz anywhere: the backyard, a pool, camping, picnics, tailgating or on the beach. BuzzTallz are Kosher Certified, gluten free, and contain no high fructose corn syrup. BuzzTallz are in demand due to the convenience of the package and enjoying a real cocktail without the fuss of making it.

View more information about BuzzTallz™ here: http://www.buzzballz.com/buzztallz

About Southern Champion / BuzzBallz, LLC

Southern Champion is a women-owned Texas distillery and winery founded in 2009 as the result of Merrilee Kick's master's degree thesis project. In less than a decade, Southern Champion has greatly expanded its product base and begun to grow into a worldwide brand. Southern Champion is one of the only family and woman-owned distilleries in the USA with distribution in 42 states and abroad. The company maintains a friendly and fun atmosphere as they create high quality, exceptional beverage products, as well as small batch spirits. Learn more at: http://www.southern-champion.com/ .

