Buzztime Continues to Enhance Buzztime Entertainment App During Its Beta, Providing Mobile-first Option for More Businesses

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's been two months since NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE American: NTN) launched a beta version of the Buzztime Entertainment app, and already 84% from over 1,100 players surveyed would recommend the app to a friend.

Now, Buzztime has just released its first major app update. The key feature of the update is that both trivia questions and answers are now displayed. This enhancement is the direct result of suggestions made by many of the 10 million Buzztime players, who were invited to share their feedback. Also, during that first beta phase, Buzztime provided an over-the-air update to the app, making most of the 15- and 30-minute trivia games playable on smartphones at all locations.

"It's clear that our player community is excited about the opportunity to shape our app. Survey data also shows that over 80% of Buzztime players plan to increase their play based upon improvements to the app. This enhanced gaming experience gives players another reason to visit our partner locations, who are benefiting from the increased foot traffic, dwell time, and repeat business," said Ram Krishnan, NTN Buzztime CEO.

According to a 2019 Nielsen study, 7 out of 10 people indicated they were more likely to choose a bar or restaurant that offered Buzztime. Prior to the launch of the app, players needed a venue-provided tablet to compete in trivia. The app now provides a much easier way for an unlimited number of players to engage with Buzztime.

"The app has made Buzztime even more accessible, not just to players – but to prospective locations where a mobile-first entertainment option is a better fit for their business model. We're leveraging this mobile solution to bring Buzztime to new verticals, while increasing our site count," continued Krishnan.

As Buzztime expands its funnel, its digital-out-of-home advertising partners are positioned to benefit from a boost in impressions and engagement. Their branding messages will be seen more frequently by players engaged with Buzztime content on the 12,000 TV screens across the Buzztime network.

"We're only in the beta phase of our new app, and we're already producing positive results for our players, partner locations, and advertisers. As we continue evolving and optimizing the player experience through the app, we expect Buzztime to further strengthen its position as the leading in-venue entertainment provider," concluded Krishnan.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views of future events and operations, including statements regarding the value of our product to our customers and their guests, player engagement, partner branding opportunities, entering new verticals, our site count and our position in the market. These risks and uncertainties include the risks of unsuccessful execution or launch of products, platforms or brands, risks associated with customer retention and growth plans, the impact of alternative entertainment options and technologies and competitive products, brands, technologies and pricing, adverse economic conditions, the regulatory environment and changes in the law, failure of customer and/or player acceptance or demand for new or existing products, lower market acceptance or appeal of both existing and new products and services by particular demographic groups or audiences as a whole, and technical problems or outages. Please see NTN Buzztime, Inc.'s recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for information about these and other risks that may affect the Company. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available to us on the date hereof. These statements speak only as of the date hereof and NTN Buzztime, Inc. does not undertake to publicly update or revise any of its forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes show that the indicated results or events will not be realized.

About Buzztime:

Buzztime (NYSE American: NTN) delivers interactive entertainment and innovative technology that helps its customers acquire, engage and retain its patrons. Most frequently used in bars and restaurants in North America, the Buzztime tablets, mobile app and technology offer engaging solutions to establishments that have guests who experience dwell time, such as casinos, senior living, and more. Casual dining venues license Buzztime's customizable solution to differentiate themselves via competitive fun by offering guests trivia, card, sports and arcade games. Buzztime's platform creates connections among the players and venues and amplifies guests' positive experiences. Buzztime's in-venue TV network creates one of the largest digital out of home ad audiences in the US and Canada. Buzztime games have also been recently licensed by other businesses serving other markets. For more information, please visit http://www.buzztime.com or follow us on Facebook or Twitter @buzztime.

