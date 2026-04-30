Buzzy Unveils the World's First AI Video Photoshop, Backed by $20M in Funding

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buzzy, a new AI video-editing product launched by Creati Gen AI Inc. ("Creati"), today unveiled what it calls the world's first AI Video Photoshop, a new category of video editing that allows users to modify any video simply by chatting. Instead of relying on complex tools or reshooting footage, creators can describe changes - such as removing background people, fixing eye contact, or adjusting lighting - and have them applied precisely at the pixel level, while affecting the rest of the video.

Developed for the speed and agility content marketers and creators require, Buzzy helps teams fix video flaws at scale with high efficiency. For many creators, a nearly perfect video is often discarded because of a single mistake, such as an incorrect line of dialogue, an unwanted background detail, or a minor visual flaw. Fixing these issues typically requires time-consuming tools, technical skills, or a full restart of the production process. Now with Buzzy, content creators can salvage AI-generated clips that would otherwise be discarded due to minor imperfections.

Compared to creators, Buzzy offers greater value to small and medium-sized businesses and marketing teams. Imagine a business owner spends a large sum of money hiring an influencer to shoot a shoppable video, and it performs very well. Next month, he wants to promote a new product in the same series—does he really have to spend the money again to reshoot it? With Buzzy, he only needs to tell it: "Replace the A model product in the video with our latest B model." It can provide a seamless product replacement while preserving the influencer's original performance.

Another example is A/B testing. In the past, marketers had to shoot two different ads, which was time-consuming and labour-intensive. Now, they only need to shoot one, and then, through conversation, have Buzzy generate ten different versions for you.

"Change the presenter's script to a different phrasing."

"Change the background to a space with a more high-tech feel."

"Add our brand logo in post-production in this corner."

Marketers can find the version with the highest conversion rate in just a few minutes, instead of several days.

"I throw away 95% of my AI-generated videos every day because of a single small blemish," said Ella Zhang, founder of Buzzy. "We are stuck in repeatedly re-prompting workflows, when what creators really need is the ability to fix what's already almost perfect."

This shift enables a new creative workflow: generate first, then refine. Instead of repeatedly regenerating content, creators can now iterate on existing content until it reaches the desired result, saving both time and production costs.

Buzzy is developed by Creati, the team behind Creati Studio, which has grown to over 20 million users and reached $15 million in annual recurring revenue within its first year.

To support the launch and further development of Buzzy, Creati recently raised $20 million in funding led by Redpoint Ventures.

"Our users, especially small businesses and creators, struggle most with fixing details in both filmed and AI-generated videos," Ella added. "That's exactly why we built Buzzy."

As video continues to become the primary medium for communication and storytelling, Buzzy aims to lower the barrier to creating high-quality content. Making video editing as intuitive as a fluid conversation further empowers more people to create, refine, and share their stories through video.

"We're seeing more people express themselves through video rather than photos after using Buzzy," said Zhang. "Buzzy hopes to redefine what the next generation AI video editor should look like."

Buzzy is available now at https://www.buzzy.now/.

About Creati Gen AI Inc.

Creati Gen AI Inc. ("Creati") is an AI-powered creative tools company on a mission to help everyone express themselves better through technology. The company's flagship product, Creati Studio, serves over 20 million users globally. Its newest product, Buzzy, redefines video editing through conversational AI. Learn more at https://www.creati.studio/company.

About Buzzy

Buzzy is Creati AI Inc.'s conversational video-editing tool that acts as a "Vibe Video Photoshop," enabling creators to fix, refine, and perfect video content with simple text commands. Learn more at https://www.buzzy.now/.

Media Assets:

A press kit including product demos, GIFs, and screenshots is available at Buzzy_PR_Media_Kit

Media contact:

Ella Zhang

Creati Gen AI Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Creati Gen AI Inc.