BV Investment Partners Announces Launch of Altimeter Solutions Group Alongside Founding Team

BOSTON, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BV Investment Partners ("BV"), a middle-market private equity firm focused on tech-enabled business services and solutions, announced today that, in partnership with the long-standing leadership team, it has completed the acquisition of the Managed Repair Program ("MRP") division from Alacrity Solutions. Concurrent with the completion of the transaction, the Managed Repair division will operate under a new brand name, Altimeter Solutions Group.

BV Investment Partners Funds XI and XII will invest in this transaction. It represents the first investment from Fund XII, a $2.465 billion fund focused on partnering with high-quality, founder- and management-led businesses in the tech-enabled business services and solutions sectors.

Altimeter Solutions Group is a tech-enabled, end-to-end managed repair platform purpose-built to help insurance carriers restore damaged properties faster, more predictably, and with greater control over cost, quality, and customer experience. Leveraging proprietary job management technology, advanced claims triage capabilities, and a rigorously vetted national network of licensed and insured contractors, Altimeter manages the full repair lifecycle—from loss assessment and contractor assignment through completed restoration and quality assurance. The platform delivers consistent outcomes for carriers while improving cycle times, enhancing policyholder satisfaction, and ensuring repairs are completed to carrier standards.

Jonathan Miko, Chief Executive Officer of Altimeter Solutions Group, said, "I am thrilled to be partnering with BV Investment Partners on this transaction. With the support of BV's financial and strategic resources, Altimeter is exceptionally well positioned to pursue a growth strategy focused on scaling our technology-enabled platform, deepening relationships with our carrier partners, and expanding our capabilities across core and adjacent service areas. Our focus will be on continued product innovation and selective M&A that further strengthens trusted customer partnerships through expanded services and enhanced outcomes."

Stephen Marquardt, Partner at BV Investment Partners, added, "We are excited to partner with Jon and the entire Altimeter leadership team as they build a leading managed repair platform. Altimeter operates at the intersection of technology, data, and critical insurance workflows, and we see significant opportunity to accelerate growth through continued investment in technology, operational excellence, and strategic acquisitions. We believe Altimeter is well positioned to become a differentiated partner to insurance carriers navigating increasingly complex claims environments."

BV was advised by Ropes & Gray LLP, which served as legal counsel, and Piper Sandler, which served as financial advisor. Alacrity was advised by Dentons, which served as legal counsel, and Evercore, which served as financial advisor.

About Altimeter Solutions Group

Altimeter Solutions Group is the newly formed evolution of Alacrity Solutions' Managed Repair Program division. The company provides tech-enabled, end-to-end managed repair solutions for property insurance claims, combining proprietary job management technology, data-driven oversight, and a nationwide network of credentialed restoration contractors. Altimeter partners with insurance carriers to deliver faster claim resolution, predictable repair outcomes, improved policyholder experiences, and greater control over cost and quality across the property restoration lifecycle.

About BV Investment Partners

BV Investment Partners is an established sector-focused private equity firm in North America with over $7.5 billion of assets under management. Founded in 1983 and relaunched under new management and strategy in 2012, the firm targets the tech-enabled business services and solutions sectors and leverages more than four decades of experience partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams. To date, it has completed 50 investments and realized or substantially exited 22 companies. For four consecutive years, BV has been named to Inc. magazine's list of Founder-Friendly Investors and was recently recognized by HEC-Paris Dow Jones rankings as one of the top 10 best performing mid-market buyout firms. For more information, visit www.bvlp.com.

Disclaimer: Industry recognitions or awards should not be construed as an endorsement or a recommendation to retain the Adviser by the ranking entity or any regulatory authority. Any rankings or awards cited were provided by independent third parties based on their predetermined evaluation criteria. Although BV provided compensation to Inc.com to be included in the survey, it did not exercise any influence or control over the criteria used or the results generated and did not pay any compensation in connection with receiving the award. BV also did not provide any compensation to HEC Paris-Dow Jones to be considered for any of these rankings.

