BV Rating Nominates Brightstar Corp For Best In Class Award

HOUSTON, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BV Rating a growing resource for people wanting to rate and compare enterprises to help decide which companies are worthy of their patronage has nominated Brightstar Corp for best in class for mobile sales. A Best in Class nomination from BV is a prestigious accolade.

Brightstar Corp. is an international superstar in the mobile and wireless technology industry. Processing more than 100 million devices a year and offering a number of valued services to consumers, retailers, and mobile carriers, they have become an industry leader. They specialize in a number of areas such as device protection, buy-back, trade-in, and financial solutions for consumers and telecommunication giants such as Sprint, Rogers, and more.

Brightstar has its fingers on the pulse of one of the largest growing sectors of the wireless device industry as they specialize in used devices - with top-notch privacy and security protocols in place.

Through a unique combination of techie ingenuity and superior customer service, Brightstar has earned themselves a leading role in the growth and development of the wireless and mobile technology industry and has caught the attention of the consumer review team at BV Rating.

BV Rating's Best in Class nomination for Brightstar only furthers their growth and domination in the industry. The versatility of Brightstar's services offered to mobile carriers, consumers, and retailers enable them to corner an entire market, specializing in the used-device sector that is rapidly expanding. In addition to BV Rating's nomination, Brightstar is in the running for numerous Mobile Industry awards. Forbes has designated them as one of America's Best Midsize Employers of 2019. Brightstar is aptly named as a company whose wireless device lifecycle management is in line with the growing demands of its industry.

For more information please visit: http://bvrating.com/news/brightstar/

SOURCE BV Rating