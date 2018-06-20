BVGrowth To Acquire Homesick Candles

"We're thrilled by the opportunity to acquire such a vibrant and trusted home product business as Homesick," said Kyle Widrick, BVGrowth's Co-Founder. "We consider ourselves lucky to be in the business of sustainable and relatable brands that deliver smiles to our customers' faces, immediately on opening that package. Homesick is one of those brands that you hope to see around 20 and 40 years from now. It's also a great complement and fit with our existing brands and partnerships at BVGrowth."

BVGrowth is a platform extension for Kyle Widrick, co-founder of leading Shopify web development agency, BVAccel. The BVGrowth business model is committed to scaling each of its owned brands through product development, marketing and logistical oversight, and is on pace to acquire more customer-first brands to scale in the coming months. Plugging into BVGrowth's e-commerce strategy set and operating infrastructure, Homesick will be selling candles at $30 in Bloomingdales, Amazon, and Macy's. BVGrowth will also focus on expanding the brand's core product offering and developing new strategic initiatives to create a stronger, more meaningful & sustainable connection to its customer base.

"BVGrowth has built a tremendous model for scaling digitally native vertical brands," said Ben Kaufman, Head of BuzzFeed Commerce. "It was important for us to find a fast-moving group & platform for Homesick, where the Company would be able continue to grow and deliver value to our customers."

As a part of the transaction, Buzzfeed and BVGrowth will remain partners on continued efforts in the content + commerce space.

About Homesick

An artisanal candle line that makes classic white candles with customized scents for each of the 50 states, several cities, experiences, and countries. Homesick candles are hand poured from all-natural soy wax, and capture the feeling that exists in every city, small town, country, and unforgettable experiences.

About BVGrowth

Brand Value Growth LLC ("BVGrowth") is a leading direct-to-consumer brand launch platform focused on leveraging best in class technology partners to build and scale the most innovative customer-first brands in the world. BVGrowth is backed by retail, consumer & mobile veterans including: J. Christopher Burch, Kim Perell, Rich Antoniello, Shae Hong, & m13 ventures.

