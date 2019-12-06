BVI Expands Vitreoretinal Surgery Presence

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BVI, one of the fastest growing diversified companies in ophthalmology, today announced it has acquired Arcadophtha SARL (Arcad), a France-based ophthalmic company specializing in silicon oils, gases and perfluorocarbons used in vitreoretinal surgery. Growth of the Arcad products will be accelerated through BVI's broad-reaching commercial infrastructure established with the Vitreq line of vitreoretinal surgical products.

The transaction has closed during the 4th quarter of 2019 and financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Arcad was acquired from its founders, who will continue to support the business.

"We are pleased to welcome the Arcad team to our organization. The products fit extremely well alongside our current vitreoretinal product offering. Arcad's unmatched focus on product quality and vertically-integrated business model aligns well with BVI's business philosophy," said Shervin Korangy, President and CEO of BVI. "Vitreoretinal surgery is a strategic segment for BVI and Arcad's products will further strengthen our ability to meet the needs of our customers."

Arcad has developed a proprietary process of purification and fractionation that delivers high quality products for use by surgeons. Additionally, the company has developed certain single-use and easy to administer delivery systems for products. Arcad brings over 25 years of expertise in the ophthalmic space and a strong history in close collaboration with surgeons worldwide.

"We are thrilled to partner with BVI and firmly believe that our combined offering of physician-preferred products will continue to contribute to outstanding patient outcomes," said Gerard Reboul, Co-founder of Arcad. "BVI's emphasis on innovative and differentiated products culturally aligns with our organization."

About BVI

With nine decades of delivering high quality solutions and innovation to advance eye surgery, BVI partners with ophthalmic surgeons to improve the vision of millions of patients across the globe. Our Company aspires to be the most trusted and valued partner to our customers worldwide. Our trusted brands include: Beaver® (Knives and Blades), Visitec® (Cannulas), Malosa® (Single-Use Instruments), Vitreq® (Vitreoretinal Surgical Products) and PhysIOL® (Premium Intraocular Lenses). Learn more at bvimedical.com.

