BVI launches its first intraocular lens in the US; expands US portfolio with IPure®, a fully pre-loaded aspheric monofocal IOL

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BVI, the fastest growing diversified company in ophthalmology, has entered the US intraocular lens (IOL) market with IPure, the first and only pre-loaded aspheric monofocal IOL available in both a 1-Piece and 3-Piece design for patients undergoing cataract surgery.

"The arrival of IPure in the US is an important milestone for BVI. This continues on the aggressive expansion of our product offerings," said Shervin Korangy, President and CEO of BVI. "IPure is an extension of our basic strategy of listening to our customers and bringing to market products which serve them and their patients best."

IPure's uniquely patented aspheric optic design provides high contract, high quality vision in various light conditions while maintaining natural corneal depth of focus for patient's undergoing cataract surgery. This IOL delivers proven predictability in lens delivery with the safety and convenience of a disposable, pre-loaded injector to optimize the implantation of the IPure aspheric IOL.

"I was quite excited when BVI said they were bringing a hydrophobic IOL to the US market. IPure fits into their portfolio of high quality single-use products and custom packs. During surgery I was impressed how the pre-loaded injector was seamless and predictable to use, saving myself and my team time, as well as instilling instant confidence in the system," said Dr. Elizabeth Yeu, of Virginia Eye Consultants. "The quality of the optic is superb as seen through the microscope upon implantation and with my initial patient post-op results."

"I am privileged to be one of the first surgeons in the world to insert IPure. From the first lens to the 10th, all were simple and straight forward to inject, opened easily and centered well. As a long-time user of BVI, I believe IPure represents a major step forward for them. They have been able to bring to market a high quality premium aspheric lens that supports an already existing wide, trusted portfolio of ophthalmic products. My technicians were left speechless on how easy the IPure system works and it clearly helped to improve our team's productivity," Dr. Eric Donnenfeld of Island Eye Surgery Center in NY. "I can't wait to see what BVI innovates next."

IPure is available immediately in the United States.

About BVI

BVI® is a global ophthalmic medical device manufacturer with a mission to deliver high quality solutions and innovation for advancing eye surgery and improving the vision of patients. With nine decades of developing leading products and solutions, BVI partners with ophthalmic surgeons to improve the vision of millions of patients across the globe. Our organization supports surgical teams, in more than 115 countries worldwide, either directly or through our network of trusted distributors. Our trusted brands include: Beaver® (Knives and Blades), Visitec® (Cannulas), Malosa® (Single-Use Instruments), Vitreq® (Vitreoretinal Surgical Products) and PhysIOL® (Premium Intraocular Lenses).

Learn more at bvimedical.com.

