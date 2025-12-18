BVLOS UAV (Drone) Market worth $25.32 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market is expected to grow from USD 15.36 billion in 2025 to USD 25.32 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.5%.

Browse 200 market data Tables and 80 Figures spread through 150 Pages and in-depth TOC on " BVLOS UAV (Drone) Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

BVLOS UAV (Drone) Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2030

2020–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 15.36 billion

USD 15.36 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 25.32 billion

USD 25.32 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 10.5%

BVLOS UAV (Drone) Market Trends & Insights:

The BVLOS UAV market is witnessing growth as BVLOS-capable systems support wide-area coverage and long operational reach.

By wing type, the fixed-wing segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

By Autonomy, the fully autonomous segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2025 to 2030.

North America accounted for 48.6% market share in 2025.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=152414713

The demand for BVLOS-capable unmanned systems is rising globally as defense agencies, commercial operators, and government bodies have increased the use of long-range UAV platforms across many mission requirements. Growth is supported by the rising deployment of unmanned systems for extended-range operations, continued adoption of long-endurance platforms, as well as increasing integration of autonomous capabilities that enhance the effectiveness of BVLOS missions.

By MTOW, the <150 KG segment accounts for the largest share of the BVLOS UAV market.

The <150 kg segment dominates the global BVLOS UAV market, driven by large-scale usage of lightweight unmanned platforms that are crucial to global BVLOS operations. These UAVs are widely used across military and commercial missions, where long-range operations, flexibility, and efficient mission execution are crucial. As the global demand for long-endurance and cost-effective platforms expands, this MTOW segment leads the adoption of BVLOS UAVs worldwide.

By mode of operation, the fully autonomous segment is expected to register the highest growth in the BVLOS UAV market during the forecast period.

The fully autonomous segment is expected to record the fastest growth rate from 2025 to 2030, driven by increasing integration of advanced navigation capabilities, automated flight management functions, and onboard processing that enhances reliability during BVLOS operations. This reflects the growing shift toward highly automated unmanned systems that can execute long-range missions with reduced operator intervention. Advanced autonomy enables improved route efficiency, enhanced mission continuity, and higher accuracy over extended distances, supporting the broader adoption of BVLOS-enabled platforms across various sectors.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=152414713

North America is projected to be the largest regional market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global BVLOS UAV industry throughout the forecast period, supported by steady demand across both government and commercial sectors. The region's sustained leadership is supported by consistent use of BVLOS-capable platforms and continued integration of long-range unmanned systems across various operational requirements. The region has an established UAV ecosystem, which supports adoption across various applications, including monitoring, inspection, and security-driven missions.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, L3Harris Technologies Inc. and Elbit Systems Ltd. are the key players in the BVLOS UAV companies.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=152414713

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Aerospace and Defence Reports:

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market by Shape (Torpedo, Laminar Flow Body, Streamlined Rectangular Style, Multi-Hull Vehicle), Type (Shallow, Medium, Large), System, Speed, Propulsion, Application, Cost and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Space Sensors and Actuators Market by Product Type (Sensors, Actuators), Platform (Satellites, Capsules/Cargo, Interplanetary Spacecraft and Probes, Launch Vehicles), Application, End User, Region- Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/bvlos-uav-drone-companies.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/bvlos-uav-drone.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets