BVNK SIGNS ON TO SUPPORT THE BRITISH RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP'S "CRYPTO CAR"

Ruairí is a 22 year-old from Blackheath, London. His professional career started in 2019, when he won the junior British Rally championship Fiesta prize and secured a scholarship to the junior world Rally championship. This year, Ruairí is competing in the top class of the Championship as one of the youngest drivers on the circuit.

Jesse Hemson-Struthers, BVNK's CEO, said: "Ruairí is on a mission to bring rally driving into the 21st century by, among other things, making his team climate positive across the 2022 season. His journey mirrors ours at BVNK, where we're trying to reshape business banking and payments services using digitally native infrastructure to make banking faster and more efficient. This is a great fit, and we look forward to cheering Ruairí on in his 2022 campaign."

Ruairí Bell comments: "2022 promises to be a great Championship after the disruption of the past two years, and I'm grateful to BNVK and my other sponsors for their help ensuring my car and team are able to compete at their best. My aim as a driver is to help change the face of rally driving, and I'm proud to partner with forward-looking brands like BVNK who can help me achieve this goal."

The sponsorship deal follows the news that BVNK has secured $40 million in Series A funding, an investment that it is using to expand its services, markets, and operations.

Hemson-Struthers adds: "The very fact that we are now promoting BVNK at a mainstream sports event shows that crypto banking and payments is no longer a niche activity. And as consumers increasingly demand to pay for goods and services through cryptocurrencies, businesses need a banking platform like ours that can accept crypto payments, settle crypto assets, and bridge seamlessly between fiat and crypto economies."

About BVNK

Headquartered in London, BVNK is the 'go to' crypto-powered payments and banking platform for global businesses. As the worlds of traditional finance and digital assets converge, we help businesses incorporate cryptocurrencies into corporate treasury operations. Via a single account, customers can bridge between fiat currencies and digital assets to manage payment, yield, trading and custody in support of their business goals. With a focus on regulatory compliance and acquiring appropriate licences, and through partnerships with best-in-class institutional crypto custody solutions, lending desks and liquidity pools, BVNK is the banking and payments platform for crypto-native and crypto-curious businesses.

Inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE BVNK