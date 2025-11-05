BVP in Development of Two Laurice Molinari Feature Films and One by Robert Homer Mollohan

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BVP (Big Vision Pictures), the next-generation film and television studio fusing Hollywood storytelling with Web3 innovation, announced today it is in active development on two new feature films by Laurice E. Molinari and a boxing-driven drama from Robert Homer Mollohan, co-writer of Jason Momoa's cult classic Road to Paloma (2014).

Fresh off its initial funding round, BVP is building a new entertainment ecosystem where fans, creators, and investors participate side by side — not as spectators, but as stakeholders. Through blockchain infrastructure and smart contracts, BVP delivers transparency, creative access, and a direct bridge between audiences and creators.

"Smart contracts are the antidote to Hollywood Math," said Angelique Barcelo, Founder & CEO of BVP. "We're a Web3-native studio connecting with audiences and creators who demand authenticity, transparency, and community. While legacy studios cling to outdated systems, we're re-engineering what a studio can be."

Laurice Molinari, best known for co-writing Disney's My Favorite Martian and authoring the Ethereal Worlds fantasy series (The Ether: Vero Rising), brings her trademark mix of imaginative world-building and emotional depth to two original features under BVP's banner.

Robert Homer Mollohan's untitled boxing feature explores the grit, heart, and redemption of the fight world — echoing the visceral realism that made Road to Paloma a cult favorite among fans of grounded, soulful cinema.

BVP's hybrid model merges film financing, fandom, and distribution inside one decentralized ecosystem — a studio for the ownership era. From development and production to token-backed participation and digital collectibles, BVP is redefining creative collaboration from the ground up.

"We're not competing with the big boys," added Barcelo. "We're creating a new lane — where storytelling, technology, and community move as one."

Tokens are designed for participation and access — not for investment or profit. The company's content strategy is being shaped by Fox veteran Emiliano Saccone, whose extensive production experience and MECENAS Studios — along with its major distribution partnerships — will serve as the production backbone for BVP's creative pipeline, ensuring each project combines mainstream production excellence with next-generation participation.

"We're designing the process to be beginner-friendly," said Brian Williams, CFO of BVP. "Even if you've never touched crypto, you can still participate."

