BW Fusion Partners with Iowa State University Athletics

Partnership Connects Agricultural Innovator with Top Agricultural University in the Nation

FONDA, Iowa, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BW Fusion, an innovator in the agricultural industry focused on soil and crop fertility and nutrition, announced today a partnership with Iowa State University Athletics.

The strategic relationship between BW Fusion and Iowa State's football and men's and women's basketball teams will showcase the strength of the agriculture industry in Iowa and provide extensive storytelling opportunities to highlight innovations in ag.

Josh Pawlak, vice president of marketing at BW Fusion, said working with Iowa State University's athletic department is a big opportunity to connect with current and future leaders in the ag industry.

"As leaders in the field, our goal is to support innovations in the agricultural industry. By partnering with Iowa State University Athletics, we can support one of the nation's top agricultural schools and connect with the students that will eventually lead the future of the agricultural industry," said Pawlak.

"We are excited to welcome BW Fusion to the Cyclone Family. We look forward to helping connect their powerful agriculture brand with our students, alums and fans," said Jamie Pollard, Director of Athletics. "Partnering with BW Fusion is a natural fit for Iowa State University. Both of our organizations are committed to innovation which makes this partnership a win/win for all involved."

From signage in the football stadium to gameday radio segments, BW Fusion looks forward to forging new relationships with the Cyclone students and fans.

"BW Fusion is an up-and-coming business with innovation in the ag industry. We are changing the way farmers are providing crop nutrition, for better food and better soil health. We want to be sustainable and natural to provide healthier communities," said Pawlak. "We're thankful to help achieve that mission through our partnership with Iowa State."

For more information on BW Fusion, visit the website at www.bw-fusion.com .

About BW Fusion

BW Fusion is here to help you increase farm profitability. With years of agricultural experience in biologicals, nutritionals and chemicals combined with the knowledge, expertise and tools to drive better soil health and higher yields; BW Fusion has become leaders in the field. For more information on BW Fusion, visit the website at www.bw-fusion.com.

