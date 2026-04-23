BW Lawsuit Alleges BRC Allegedly Provided Exit Liquidity - Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Investors Face Losses Following BRC Allegedly Provided Exit Liquidity: SueWallSt

Time-Sensitive: Allegations Focus on Related-Party Exit Liquidity and Concealed Shareholder Conflicts

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: November 5, 2025 through March 11, 2026. Check if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (888) SueWallSt.

B&W shares dropped $1.71 per share, or 11.59%, after a short seller's report exposed alleged conflicts of interest surrounding a $2.4 billion power generation contract. The Court has set June 15, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Alleged BRC Conflict and Exit Liquidity Scheme

The lawsuit asserts that B&W's largest shareholder, BRC Group Holdings, Inc. (formerly B. Riley Financial, Inc.), "stood on both sides" of the Company's marquee AI power generation deal. BRC's Co-CEO and Board Chairman, Bryant R. Riley, was a director of Base Electron, the contract counterparty, yet the Company never disclosed this relationship to investors. Base Electron's registered address matched BRC's headquarters, not Applied Digital's, and the entity was not even incorporated until weeks after the preliminary agreement was first announced.

How the Transaction Allegedly Benefited BRC at Shareholder Expense

As alleged in the action, the true purpose of the Power Generation Contract was not to advance B&W's business but to inflate B&W's stock price so BRC could liquidate its position at a premium:

BRC sold its entire directly-held B&W position for approximately $10.4 million at $9 per share, a 140% premium over the pre-announcement price

The sale occurred on February 11, 2026, after the Power Generation LNTP announcement had driven shares higher

B&W simultaneously raised $67.5 million through an at-the-market offering underwritten in part by BRC itself

Management initially announced a pause on the ATM Offering, then reversed course and resumed sales less than one week later

At no point did management disclose that BRC's leadership had a directorship role in the contract counterparty

The complaint contends this pattern constitutes a scheme to provide "exit liquidity" for the Company's largest shareholder

Concealed Relationships in AI Data Center Contracting

The action claims that by omitting BRC's entanglement with Base Electron, the Company deprived investors of information critical to evaluating whether the $2.4 billion contract represented genuine commercial demand or an orchestrated transaction designed to benefit insiders. A short seller's report on March 12, 2026 first publicly connected these relationships, prompting the immediate stock decline.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments. When a company's largest shareholder occupies both sides of a transformational deal without disclosure, fundamental questions arise about the integrity of the information provided to the market." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about recovering damages or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BW Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the BW investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased BW stock or securities between November 5, 2025 and March 11, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did BW stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 11.59%, a decline of $1.71 per share, after a short seller's report exposed alleged undisclosed conflicts of interest between B&W's largest shareholder and the counterparty to the Company's $2.4 billion power generation contract. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the BW lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges B&W made materially false or misleading statements regarding its $2.4 billion power generation contract, failing to disclose that BRC Group Holdings stood on both sides of the deal and that the counterparty's guarantee could be terminated for as little as $50 million. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do BW investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my BW shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com