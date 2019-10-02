BW Mitchum Selects SmartDrive Video-Based Safety Program to Support Commitment to Reliable, Personalized and Safe Freight Handling

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartDrive Systems, a leader in video-based safety and transportation intelligence, today announced BW Mitchum Trucking Company, a leader in customized intermodal and domestic transportation, has deployed the SmartDrive® video-based safety program with SmartDrive 360 and Extended Recording across its entire fleet. BW Mitchum bypassed a pilot program and went directly to rollout, citing the exceptional value of the comprehensive program, as well as the outstanding support received from the SmartDrive team.

"As specialists in overweight refrigerated cargo and general freight, BW Mitchum is very proactive when it comes to safety. In SmartDrive, we found a partner that shares our values," stated Jarrett Cooper, vice president of operations, BW Mitchum. "Our objectives in adopting video-based safety expanded beyond exonerations—we wanted the opportunity to coach our drivers and prevent collisions before they occurred. This is exactly why we included SmartDrive 360 and extended recording in our deployment of the SmartDrive program."

A third-generation family business, for more than 65 years, BW Mitchum provides logistical support in addition to transportation, warehousing, transloading and brokerage services. Started with one truck and one customer, the company has grown to over 200 trucks and multiple terminals. A commitment to reliable and personalized customer service, coupled with a dedication to the safety of company drivers and others on the road, guide company operations.

"Safety isn't something we do, it's part of who we are," Cooper explained when discussing the company's selection of the SmartDrive program. "Leveraging a pre-existing relationship with our insurance carrier, Nationwide – an advocate of video-based safety, gave us a sense of comfort to work with SmartDrive. The service we received from our first conversation with SmartDrive up to and beyond rollout continually reinforced the decision we made – and we've not been disappointed since."

Recognizing the importance of driver buy in to ensure program success, BW Mitchum leadership partnered with the SmartDrive team to implement a multi-step driver communication strategy. Letters explaining the program were sent to drivers two months before implementation and three meetings were held with each division in the months before the program went live. A SmartDrive representative participated in the in-person sessions to ensure drivers understood how the video-based safety program works and answer any questions. As a result, all BW Mitchum drivers—both company employees and owner-operators—have embraced the program with many requesting videos when an incident has occurred.

"We've been impressed with Jarrett and the entire BW Mitchum team from day one," noted Steve Mitgang, SmartDrive CEO. "The fleet has clearly demonstrated its deeply held belief that safety comes first, and we applaud the company's leadership, drivers, dispatchers and others for truly embracing the value of video-based safety and analytics."

"There's no reason a fleet shouldn't have video; I wish I had done this ten years ago," commented Cooper. "With insurance what it is today, we believe we will be able to drive down our losses and fraudulent claims. Too often, truckers get blamed for accidents that are not their fault. SmartDrive protects us."

To learn from SmartDrive customers how deploying the SmartDrive platform has materially improved safety, exonerated their drivers and saved lives, visit: https://www.smartdrive.net/why-smartdrive/customer-success.

BW Mitchum is a member of the American Trucking Associations (ATA). Visit SmartDrive in booth 6014 at the upcoming ATA Management Conference & Exhibition, taking place Oct. 5-9 in San Diego, CA .

About SmartDrive Systems

SmartDrive Systems gives fleets and drivers unprecedented driving performance insight and analysis, helping save fuel, expenses and lives. Its video safety, predictive analytics, telematics, compliance and personalized performance program help fleets improve driving skills, lower operating costs and deliver significant ROI. With an easy-to-use managed service, fleets and drivers can access and self-manage driving performance anytime, anywhere. The company, which is ranked as one of the fastest growing companies by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ for five consecutive years, has recorded over 15 billion miles and compiled the world's largest storehouse of more than 250 million analyzed risky-driving events. SmartDrive Systems is based in San Diego, Calif., and employs over 725 people worldwide.

For more information on SmartDrive Systems, please visit www.smartdrive.net.

