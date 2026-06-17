B&W Quality Growers Expands Water Spinach Line With New 10-Count Pack

FELLSMERE, Fla., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- B&W Quality Growers, the nation's leading provider of water spinach, is proud to announce the launch of its new 10-count water spinach offering, a packaging solution designed to improve merchandising, handling, and freshness throughout the supply chain.

The new format features individually bunched and PLU-banded water spinach, making it retail-ready while promoting increased airflow around the product. B&W's innovative packaging system also insulates the product throughout the cold chain, allowing water spinach to be stored at the standard 36-38°F alongside other leafy greens, simplifying handling for retailers and distributors.

Water spinach is a vibrant leafy green known for its hollow stems, tender arrow-shaped leaves, and mild, slightly sweet flavor that readily absorbs the flavors it is cooked with. A staple ingredient throughout many Asian cuisines, water spinach is commonly featured in stir-fries, soups, sautés, and other dishes. Its nutrition, versatility, texture, and visual appeal continue to drive demand across both retail and foodservice channels.

"Water spinach has long been a staple ingredient in Asian cuisine, but its appeal extends far beyond a single category of cooking," said Todd Gosule, EVP of Sales and Marketing at B&W Quality Growers. "Because water spinach requires specialized growing practices and regulatory approvals, we have worked diligently to become a fully licensed and certified grower, packer, and shipper. We're helping to make water spinach more accessible to retailers, distributors, chefs, and consumers across all North America. We're seeing increasing interest from customers and consumers who are incorporating water spinach into everything from traditional Asian dishes to Middle Eastern, African, French, and Italian-inspired menus."

As a commercially permitted and licensed grower and shipper of water spinach, B&W offers customers a reliable year-round supply backed by robust food safety programs, quality control measures, and full traceability. The company has been farming responsibly since 1870 and maintains a flawless record of zero product recalls.

The new 10-count water spinach pack is available now and joins B&W's growing portfolio of distinctive leafy greens, including watercress, red watercress, baby arugula, and baby spinach.

For more information, samples, or sales inquiries, contact [email protected].

About B&W Quality Growers

Founded in 1870, B&W Quality Growers is one of the nation's largest growers of distinctive leafy greens. The company sustainably grows, packs, and ships premium watercress, red watercress, baby arugula, baby spinach, and water spinach, serving retail, foodservice, and wholesale customers throughout North America.

SOURCE B&W QUALITY GROWERS, INC.