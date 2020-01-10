BW Therapeutics Announces Opening Of Series A Round And Strategic Partnering Initiatives

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BW Therapeutics, Inc. announced today the opening of its Series A fundraising process and kick-off of a strategic partnering initiative. The funds raised will be used to further the development of its TYN-21 program, a novel, proprietary formulation of paclitaxel that is expected to provide equivalency to Abraxane, a leading oncology drug.

BW Therapeutics CEO and Co-Founder, Kevin Sill, Ph.D., commented, "We look forward to partnering with investors to join us in taking our TYN-21 program to the next stage and ultimately a partnership with a major biopharma partner." Brad Sullivan, Ph.D., COO and Co-Founder said, "Our market research has revealed a desire for a cost-competitive alternative to Abraxane. TYN-21 is well positioned to meet this need due to its rapid and inexpensive development path."

BW Therapeutics was founded in 2019 as a biotechnology company focused on the development of TYN-21, a 505(b)(2) formulation of Abraxane. BW Therapeutics intends to develop TYN-21 through NDA approval with the proceeds from its Series A financing. BW Therapeutics will be attending the Biotech Showcase Conference in San Francisco, CA on January 13-15, 2020 and the BIO CEO & Investor Conference in New York, NY on February 10-11, 2020. Please visit us at www.bwtherapeutics.com.

