BW UPCOMING DEADLINE : The Gross Law Firm Alerts Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. Stockholders of Securities Class Action - Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW).

Shareholders who purchased shares of BW during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/babcock-wilcox-enterprises-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=186285&from=4

CLASS PERIOD: November 5, 2025 to March 11, 2026

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) B&W's largest shareholder, BRC, stood on both sides of the power generation contract and had close ties to B&W's counterparty; (ii) Applied Digital did not need the products and services that B&W would purportedly supply pursuant to the power generation LNTP and contract; (iii) the foregoing, at the very least, would raise questions about the parties' actual intent behind entering into the power generation LNTP and contract, including whether the Company is likely to recognize revenues from these agreements; (iv) accordingly, the business and financial prospects of the Company were overstated; and (v) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: June 15, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/babcock-wilcox-enterprises-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=186285&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of BW during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is June 15, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (646) 453-8903





SOURCE The Gross Law Firm