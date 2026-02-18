BW Walch Appoints Sean Lockwood as Chief Executive Officer

Planned leadership transition positions company for next phase of growth; Al Noyes to continue as Chairman

PORTLAND, Maine, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BW Walch, a leading provider of evidence-based math professional learning and instructional solutions, today announced that Sean Lockwood has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Al Noyes, who has served as CEO, will continue as Chairman of the Board, partnering closely with Lockwood to accelerate the company's next phase of growth and deepen its impact in schools and districts nationwide.

As districts nationwide work to strengthen math achievement and address unfinished learning, many are prioritizing coherent systems that align curriculum, professional learning, and assessment. Demand continues to grow for research-backed solutions that deliver measurable outcomes. BW Walch supports this work with high-quality curriculum and professional learning designed to empower teachers and help them implement mathematics instruction with clarity, consistency, and confidence.

The company is known for its customizable high school math curriculum, powered by its proprietary Curriculum Engine, and OGAP (Ongoing Assessment Project) professional learning — the only K–5 math professional development system to earn an ESSA Tier I: Strong Evidence rating.

"Sean is a proven, mission-driven leader with deep experience scaling education organizations while maintaining educational integrity and operational discipline," said Al Noyes, Chairman of BW Walch. "On behalf of the Board, I'm confident in his ability to guide BW Walch through its next phase of growth. At a time when districts are seeking practical, evidence-based approaches to improving math outcomes, his ability to align vision with execution and drive sustainable impact makes him the right leader for this moment."

Lockwood brings more than 20 years of experience leading and growing education and professional services organizations. Throughout his career, he has built high-performing teams, strengthened operational foundations, expanded market reach, and guided organizations through periods of strategic transformation — always with a focus on supporting educators and improving student outcomes.

Under his leadership, BW Walch will continue expanding access to its evidence-based math solutions while investing in innovation, service, and strategic partnerships that help districts implement with fidelity and achieve lasting impact.

"I'm honored to join BW Walch at such a pivotal time for mathematics education," said Sean Lockwood, CEO of BW Walch. "Across the country, educators are working hard to improve student achievement and build stronger systems of support for math instruction. BW Walch is uniquely positioned to help districts meet this moment with research-based solutions that drive meaningful results. I'm excited to build on the company's strong foundation and expand its reach and impact nationwide."

About BW Walch

BW Walch is a leading provider of innovative math solutions, including OGAP professional learning and aligned, customized math curriculums that empower teachers and students to achieve success. With a strong foundation in evidence-based practice and deep expertise in mathematics education, BW Walch supports schools and districts nationwide in building sustainable improvement in teaching and learning. For more information, contact [email protected]

About OGAP

The Ongoing Assessment Project (OGAP) is a systematic and intentional professional learning program that equips teachers with expertise in both math content and pedagogy. By helping educators use student work as evidence to diagnose misconceptions and guide instruction, OGAP empowers schools to strengthen reasoning and accelerate learning across additive, multiplicative, fractional, and proportional reasoning. OGAP has earned an ESSA Tier I: Strong Evidence rating and is recognized nationally for improving mathematics achievement. For more information on OGAP professional learning, visit www.ogapmathllc.com

