BWC Films to handle North American distribution for the award-winning Italian drama, Lucania - Land, Blood, and Magic

LAS VEGAS and HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BWC Films has acquired US and Canada distribution rights to the award-winning drama Lucania - Land, Blood, and Magic by Italian director Gigi Rocatti. The film stars Joe Capalbo and Angela Fontana.

Capalbo is an experienced actor that has worked with directors Peter Greenaway, Abel Ferrara, and Mel Gibson (The Passion of the Christ). Fontana (Indivisible), is one of Italy's rising stars of the new generation of performers highly acclaimed by critics and audiences alike. Macro Leonardi (Cinema Paradiso - Oscar Winner for Best Foreign Film; Like Water for Chocolate and Once Upon a Time in Mexico), and Maia Morgenstern, (The Passion of the Christ, European Best Actress of the Year), are featured cast members.

Lucania - Land, Blood, and Magic is an adventure set in the rural unspoiled world of Italy's southern highlands. This is a magical, inaccessible land where a farmer and daughter fight to defend their land from those who want to pollute and destroy. Lucania is a story born from the values and struggles of ancient times that are found in today's headlines - the global need to confront the issue of preserving our natural resources.

Rocatti describes his approach to directing as "crafting a collective experience that should go straight to the heart, like a bullet." His feature film debut was the award-winning film Babylon Sisters. His film The Road to Kabul, received awards from RAI and the Ministry of Defense as Best War Documentary, Italian Television 2013.

Lucania is a Fabrique Entertainment production from producers Giovani Capalbo and Renata Di Leone in association with Moliwood Films and Rai Cinema. Production collaboration provided by Mibac, Basilicata Region, Lucania commission of Film, and Matera-Basilicata 2019, awarded as European Capital of Culture.

About BWC Films

BWC Films, (a Bart World Communications company) is a Las Vegas-based film production and distribution company founded on 30 years of storytelling success in the entertainment industry. BWC Films provides a curated portfolio of world cinema films with compelling stories that are discussion starters for positive social change. CEO Bernard Stewart says, "the emotional power of film can inspire positive social change that comes from understanding issues and finding collective solutions."

Release Date: October 21, 2019.

http://lucaniathefilm.com

http://facebook.com/lucaniathefilm

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12790202

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE BWC Films

Related Links

http://www.lucaniathefilm.com

