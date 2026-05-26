b.well Connected Health and myTomorrows Announce Partnership to Transform Clinical Trial Access for Patients

The new partnership brings together unified health data and clinical trial matching technology to reduce patient burden, improve enrollment efficiency, and help connect eligible patients to relevant clinical trial opportunities earlier in their care journey

BALTIMORE, Md. and AMSTERDAM, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- b.well Connected Health ("b.well"), the healthcare technology company unifying fragmented health data into AI-ready longitudinal records, and myTomorrows, a globally leading health technology company that helps connect patients and physicians to all pre-approval treatments, today announced a partnership to fundamentally improve how patients are connected to clinical trials.

The partnership combines b.well's FHIR-based platform, which connects health data from nearly 2.4 million providers, more than 330 health plans, multiple state HIEs, laboratories, pharmacies, and over 350 wearables, health sensors and biomarkers, into complete, verified health data, with myTomorrows' proven AI-powered clinical trial pre-screening and matching technology. Together, the companies will enable pharmaceutical sponsors and trial sites to compliantly identify, screen, and ultimately enroll eligible patients faster while dramatically reducing the burden placed on individuals already navigating some of the most challenging moments of their lives.

"I know firsthand that a patient and their family will move mountains to access a clinical trial that could change their outcome. But the system hasn't been set up to allow that," said Kristen Valdes, Founder and CEO of b.well. "Through this collaboration, patients have the power to choose to share their data to find out if there is a trial that could help them. That's not only good for patients, but it is how we diversify trials and get new drugs to market faster. That's what this partnership makes possible, and it reflects everything b.well was built to do."

By leveraging b.well's unified longitudinal health records, the collaboration enables automated eligibility matching through myTomorrows' AI-powered platform, eliminating duplicative data gathering and helping patients and care teams to discover all relevant options. For pharmaceutical companies and trial sites, the integration addresses the persistent need to enroll more diverse patient populations while reducing the time and cost of traditional recruitment. It also reflects a broader shift across the healthcare ecosystem toward more transparent, real-time use of health data to accelerate insight, reduce administrative overhead, and support faster, more coordinated decision-making.

"By combining our clinical trial matching expertise with b.well's ability to unify and activate patient health data, we can reach more patients, in more communities, and remove the friction that has historically kept them from accessing emerging treatments," said Michel van Harten, MD, CEO at myTomorrows. "This partnership opens a new chapter in how the industry approaches clinical trial recruitment at scale."

Together, the companies are committed to continued innovation at the intersection of their technology, laying the foundation for a broader vision to bring the best of health data unification and clinical trial matching technology to market.

About b.well Connected Health

b.well Connected Health is the most data-rich digital health platform for AI-powered consumer experiences, personalized care, and better outcomes. The company solves healthcare's fragmentation problem with a scalable, FHIR®-based platform that unifies health data, solutions, and services in one place. By creating longitudinal health records, cleansing and standardizing fragmented data through its proprietary Data Refinery, and delivering proactive insights, b.well empowers organizations to engage consumers in real time, simplify access to care, and support regulatory compliance. Learn more at www.bwell.com.

b.well's media contact:

Patty Keiler

Collaborate Health

[email protected]

About myTomorrows

myTomorrows is a global HealthTech company that connects patients, physicians, trial sites, and BioPharma partners to enable earlier and better access to pre-approval treatments. Through a centralized, multi-stakeholder platform, myTomorrows combines AI-driven insights with human expertise to deliver tailored solutions that help overcome some of today's greatest barriers to patient access. By simplifying and bringing transparency to the path of discovery and access to treatment, myTomorrows accelerates global patient access while supporting more efficient drug development.

Headquartered in Amsterdam, with an office in New York City, myTomorrows has supported more than 17,700 patients and 3,000 physicians across 440+ sites in over 135 countries and partners with 10+ of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies.

For more information, visit mytomorrows.com.

myTomorrows Media Contact:

Kate Schoenstadt

Headline Media

[email protected]

+972-54-7776684

SOURCE b.well Connected Health and myTomorrows