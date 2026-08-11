b.well Connected Health Named in the Inaugural Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Healthcare Provider Industry Cloud Platforms

b.well's FHIR-native data foundation makes healthcare more personalized, easier to navigate and ultimately more shoppable

BALTIMORE, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- b.well Connected Health, the infrastructure powering personalized consumer health experiences, today announced it has been named a Niche Player in the inaugural Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Healthcare Provider Industry Cloud Platforms.

b.well Recognized as a Niche Player in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Healthcare Provider Industry Cloud Platforms evaluates vendors that help healthcare organizations compose, orchestrate, and automate clinical and business capabilities across the care continuum — including data unification, patient engagement, and operational workflow automation. This is the first year Gartner has published this Magic Quadrant.

"The emergence of this Magic Quadrant reflects a fundamental shift in healthcare toward industry cloud platforms that bring together data, intelligence and digital experiences," said Kristen Valdes, CEO and Founder of b.well Connected Health. "For years, the industry has focused on connecting health data. The next challenge is turning that connected data into personalized, always-on consumer health experiences that make care easier to navigate and ultimately more shoppable. That's what we built b.well to do, and we believe our inclusion in this inaugural report reflects that."

b.well's platform is anchored by its FHIR-native Health Data Management Foundation, which aggregates and normalizes fragmented clinical, claims, pharmacy and consumer health data into a single longitudinal patient record. From that foundation, b.well powers personalized consumer experiences that help people find and access care more easily. AI-powered capabilities, including b.well's AI health assistant and the low-code Health Skills library, let nontechnical teams build and run data-grounded care workflows without heavy engineering investment.

b.well's FHIR-native Health Data Management Foundation also powers its live CMS Aligned Network, making the company an early adopter within the CMS Health Tech Ecosystem — the national interoperability initiative launched by CMS and the White House in July 2025. In addition to helping author CMS's Implementation Guides for Patient Access, Payer Access, and Provider Access, b.well's "Kill the Clipboard" and conversational AI capabilities are already production-ready. The company has also pledged to all eight of the new commitment areas CMS introduced in July 2026, continuing to help shape how the industry implements the next generation of interoperability standards.

Gartner Magic Quadrant reports provide a graphical competitive positioning of technology providers in markets with high growth and differentiated vendors, evaluating each on two dimensions: Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Complimentary access to the report is available here

About b.well Connected Health

b.well Connected Health is the most connected digital health platform for AI-powered consumer experiences, personalized care, and better outcomes. The company is solving healthcare's fragmentation problem with a scalable, FHIR-based platform that unifies health data, solutions, and services in one place — empowering organizations to offer consumers personalized, actionable experiences. By creating longitudinal health records, delivering proactive insights, and simplifying access to care, b.well enables better outcomes at lower cost while supporting regulatory compliance. Learn more at www.bwell.com.

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This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from b.well Connected Health.

SOURCE b.well Connected Health