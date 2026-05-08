Landmark 10th Annual Awards Program Recognizes the Most Innovative Digital Health and Medical Technology Solutions Worldwide

BALTIMORE, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- b.well Connected Health, the company solving healthcare's fragmentation problem, today announced that for the third year in a row, it has been selected as winner of the "Best Patient Portal" award in the 10th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the most innovative companies, technologies and products in the global digital health and medical technology market.

b.well Connected Health Wins MedTech Breakthrough Award for Third Consecutive Year

b.well Connected Health's platform connects every touchpoint in a patient's journey, empowering patients to access, understand, and act on their health information. Because raw health data is fragmented and inconsistent, b.well built a proprietary 13-step data refinery that cleanses, reconciles, and standardizes information as it enters the platform, transforming unreliable inputs into a single, trustworthy health record.

That unified record connects data from nearly 2.4 million providers, more than 340 health plans, 15 state HIEs, laboratories, pharmacies, and wearables, giving patients one place to view medical records, labs, imaging, prescriptions, insurance benefits, and personalized recommendations grounded in their complete, verified health data.

An intuitive interface makes that complexity actionable: lab results arrive with plain-language explanations, medications are tracked visually, appointments are scheduled in seconds, and reminders are tailored to each patient's conditions and care plan. Timely communications, appointment reminders, refill notifications, preventive care alerts, are delivered on each patient's preferred terms, so outreach feels helpful rather than intrusive. And embedded patient education surfaces contextualized content tied directly to a patient's health record, meeting them where they are in their care journey.

"We are honored to accept this award from MedTech Breakthrough for the third consecutive year. This is about making healthcare simple by reducing friction for patients. With our platform, healthcare organizations build meaningful, lasting relationships with the populations they serve," said Kristen Valdes, Founder and CEO of b.well Connected Health.

Now celebrating its 10th anniversary, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program has spent a decade recognizing the companies driving meaningful progress and improving patient care across the global health and medical technology industry. The program spans a wide range of categories – including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices and beyond – honoring the innovations reshaping how care is delivered worldwide.

This year's program drew a record-breaking number of nominations from leading companies and startups across more than 20 countries, reflecting the growing global impact and momentum of the digital healthcare industry.

"b.well Connected Health has fundamentally transformed patient engagement. Doctor appointments still mean filling out paperwork, repeating medications from memory, logging into multiple portals, and waiting weeks for records. Patients want to access their complete health history, understand it in plain language, and share it with providers instantly," said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "b.well Connected Health represents the evolution of patient engagement from fragmented point solutions to a comprehensive, integrated platform that delivers measurable outcomes for patients and healthcare organizations alike."

b.well serves health plans, health systems, employers, and government programs, demonstrating flexibility and scalability with different care delivery models. Each organization customizes the patient engagement experience to align with brand, population needs, and strategic priorities.

About b.well

b.well Connected Health is the most connected digital health platform for AI-powered consumer experiences, personalized care, and better outcomes. The company is solving healthcare's fragmentation problem with a scalable, FHIR-based platform that unifies health data, solutions, and services in one place, empowering organizations to offer consumers personalized, actionable experiences. By creating longitudinal health records, delivering proactive insights, and simplifying access to care, b.well enables better outcomes at lower cost while supporting regulatory compliance. Learn more at icanbwell.com.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

SOURCE b.well Connected Health