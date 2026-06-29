WellSense Health Plan Partners with b.well to Transform the Member Experience

WellSense provides its 700,000 members with a seamless, connected digital experience

BOSTON and BALTIMORE, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WellSense Health Plan announced it launched a new digital experience for its 700,000 members. Built in partnership with b.well Connected Health, the new WellSense-branded web and mobile app is powered by the industry's most-connected health platform and designed to deliver a seamless member experience, more personalized care and better outcomes.

WellSense provides its 700,000 members with a seamless, connected digital experience.

With this technology, WellSense delivers an enhanced digital experience that connects medical, pharmacy and behavioral health data into a single personal health record. It makes it easier for members and their caregivers to coordinate and securely share healthcare information across family members and support networks.

"Our members were looking for a more connected member experience," said Ellen Ginman, President of WellSense. "By working with b.well, we've improved connectivity and communications with our members, and are delivering a digital experience as intuitive as the best consumer apps."

Powered by b.well's modern, FHIR-based consumer experience platform, which integrates data from more than 2.4 million providers, 330+ payer organizations, 350 personal health devices, labs, pharmacies, and more, the WellSense portal and app transform fragmented health records into timely guidance that helps people reﬁll prescriptions, find and schedule care, and complete preventive screenings. This makes care simpler and more personal for members, while helping the plan improve quality and manage costs.

Key Features of the New WellSense Digital Experience

Personalized outreach : Proactive reminders delivered via text, app, email and push notiﬁcation to help members stay on track with care

: Proactive reminders delivered via text, app, email and push notiﬁcation to help members stay on track with care Caregiver and family tools : Options to securely share information and coordinate care across family members and support networks

: Options to securely share information and coordinate care across family members and support networks Care gap closure at scale : More than 100 evidence-based programs and digitized HEDIS measures are embedded to support preventive care and chronic condition management

: More than 100 evidence-based programs and digitized HEDIS measures are embedded to support preventive care and chronic condition management Future-ready foundation: Built on open standards to ensure maximum ﬂexibility in connecting with partners on behalf of their population

"WellSense is setting a new standard for what a digital consumer experience can be for health plans and their members," said Kristen Valdes, Founder and CEO of b.well Connected Health. "Rather than simply providing access to information, they're proactively guiding members through their health journey — both when they're actively seeking care and before they even know care is needed. That's a meaningful shift, and one we're proud to support."

About WellSense Health Plan

WellSense Health Plan is a nonproﬁt health insurance company serving approximately 700,000 members across Massachusetts and New Hampshire through Medicare, Individual and Family, and Medicaid plans. Founded more than 25 years ago as Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan, WellSense provides plans and services that work for members, no matter their circumstances. Learn more at wellsense.org.

About b.well Connected Health

b.well Connected Health is the most connected digital health platform for AI-powered consumer experiences, personalized care, and better outcomes. The company is solving healthcare's fragmentation problem with a scalable, FHIR-based platform that uniﬁes health data, solutions, and services in one place — empowering organizations to offer consumers personalized, actionable experiences. By creating longitudinal health records, delivering proactive insights, and simplifying access to care, b.well enables better outcomes at lower cost while supporting regulatory compliance. Learn more at www.bwell.com.

SOURCE b.well Connected Health