BWF Acquires Industry Pioneer in Major Gift Content Marketing, Groundwork Digital

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BWF®, global philanthropic consultancy, announces the acquisition of Groundwork Digital, the pioneering innovator of high-touch digital communications for transformational giving.

Groundwork Digital, most recognized for establishing best practices in nonprofit giving days and personalized video marketing, enables charities to build fundraising pipelines and engage with its closest supporters through high-touch communications in the digital space.

"Our goal at BWF is to continue to push the envelope of high-touch philanthropy and campaign fundraising by building effective and comprehensive development programs. Our clients, and the nonprofit community at large, will benefit from the combined knowledge and passion of the Groundwork Digital team," said BWF CEO, Josh Birkholz. "Justin Ware, President of Groundwork Digital, has built a caring, client-centric and employee-nurturing organization that aligns with our values. They are a great fit in the BWF family."

While maintaining the core services of Groundwork Digital, the team will integrate with BWF's communications and digital/social fundraising teams. BWF's combined suite of nonprofit marketing services will include campaign case development, digital and print material development, giving day design and execution, constituency and market analysis, video production, online prospecting, and multi-channel mid-, major-, and principal-gift marketing. Together with industry-leading analytics by the BWF Insight team and donor sentiment analysis by Engage Dx, BWF will be a unique service provider for engaging all segments of the modern fundraising enterprise.

"BWF has been a leader in donor engagement strategies for nearly four decades," said Ware. "To connect our growing team with BWF's experience is a perfect combination of innovation, expertise, and passion for the profession of fundraising. We are beyond grateful for this opportunity to continue growing our video-driven donor engagement services alongside some of the best, most proven experts in our industry."

Groundwork Digital is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. BWF has offices in Minneapolis, MN and Washington D.C.

About BWF

BWF serves organizations across the philanthropic spectrum in the areas of campaign management, high-net-worth fundraising, organizational consulting, data science, marketing, and technology. Clients include universities, health systems, and NGOs throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and the Pacific Rim. As a truly comprehensive fundraising consulting firm, BWF has a team of consultants with extensive background and experience in every facet of philanthropy. For more information please visit www.bwf.com.

About Groundwork Digital

Groundwork Digital builds and produces video-driven fundraising strategies that lead to results. From higher education, to advocacy, to healthcare, to humanitarian organizations, Groundwork's online campaigns capture the attention, compassion, and gifts from donors giving at the annual fund level to the major gift level. At Groundwork, we tell stories that make donors fall in love with your mission. To learn more, visit GroundworkDigital.com.

SOURCE Bentz Whaley Flessner

Related Links

http://www.bwf.com

