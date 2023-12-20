BWG Strategy Appoints Industry Veteran to Lead Healthcare Research

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BWG Strategy and OTR Global (a BWG Company), leading research providers to institutional investors, consulting and private equity firms, announce the appointment of Michael Morabito as the new Head of Healthcare Research. With a proven track record in healthcare analysis and a deep understanding of industry trends, Morabito brings valuable expertise that will enhance and expand the firms' renowned coverage of the healthcare industry.

In the new role, Morabito will lead BWG Strategy's healthcare research team, contributing to the firms' storied legacy of delivering actionable market intelligence to clients.

Anil Prahlad, CEO of BWG Strategy, welcomed Michael Morabito to the team, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Michael to BWG Strategy and OTR Global. His wealth of experience in academic and sell-side research will further elevate the quality and depth of our healthcare coverage, strengthening our position as a leader in the investment research space."

Michael Morabito holds a Ph.D. in Neuroscience from Vanderbilt University and boasts an impressive portfolio of published articles, including four as the first author. Following the completion of his academic pursuits, Michael worked at Columbia University Medical Center and Weill Cornell. During his tenure at Columbia, Morabito's exceptional work was recognized with a grant from the New York Obesity Research Center. Morabito also earned one of only ten national fellowships awarded by the American Diabetes Association.

Michael's recent experiences have included serving as a Senior Research Analyst at Chardan, where he launched equity research coverage of SMid-cap biotech companies. He focused specifically on metabolic, rare, and cardiovascular diseases, showcasing his breadth of knowledge in biotechnology. Prior to that, he was a sell-side analyst at Credit Suisse, specializing in oncology, immuno-oncology, and metabolic diseases.

With Michael Morabito at the helm of healthcare research, BWG Strategy remains dedicated to providing clients with unparalleled expertise and actionable insights in the healthcare space and will continue to broaden the scope of its healthcare research coverage.

About BWG Strategy and OTR Global (a BWG Company): BWG Strategy and OTR Global are leading research providers to institutional investors, consulting and private equity firms. BWG Strategy's research covers the healthcare, TMT, consumer, semiconductor, financial, and industrial sectors and is trusted by clients managing well over $6T in assets. BWG Strategy and OTR Global announced a merger in 2023 with a commitment to excellence and innovation. Together, BWG Strategy and OTR Global empower investors to navigate complex market dynamics and seize new opportunities.

