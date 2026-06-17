BWH® Hotels Launches Dedicated Global Upscale & Luxury Worldwide Sales Division to Accelerate Premium Travel Growth

New specialized structure strengthens support for corporate travel buyers while driving asset value for upscale and luxury hotel owners

PHOENIX, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BWH Hotels , a leading hospitality enterprise including WorldHotels™ , Best Western® Hotels & Resorts and SureStay® Hotels , today announced the formal launch of its new Upscale & Luxury Worldwide Sales division, a dedicated global sales organization designed to drive commercial growth across its upscale and luxury hotel properties. With the global business travel market projected to surpass $2 trillion, fueled heavily by the mainstreaming of blended business and leisure travel, BWH Hotels is committed to expanding the footprint of WorldHotels and its broader upscale segments. This new structure was created to capture this growing demand by simplifying engagement for corporate travel buyers and helping hotel owners connect with high-value business opportunities in key markets.

The Loren Hotel Austin, WorldHotels Luxury

"The launch of this premium sales division marks a defining moment in our long-term growth vision, strengthening competitiveness in the corporate arena and reinforcing our evolution into a multi-segment global hospitality enterprise," said Chad Fletcher, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales at BWH Hotels. "With the ongoing boom of bleisure travel, corporate demand continues to create immense opportunities for expansion in the upscale market. This structure allows us to capitalize on that momentum, deepening relationships with key procurement leaders and delivering profitable, high-quality business for our hoteliers."

The new global division leverages nine sales leaders with distinct regional expertise to cover the United States, spanning the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, South and West Coast, as well as Canada and Europe. Operating in tandem with travel industry relations and agency engagement teams, the division will build strategic corporate agreements across key high-yield sectors – including consulting, finance, entertainment, fashion, pharmaceutical, healthcare and architectural engineering accounts – and streamline integration so that corporate buyers can easily discover, book and incorporate upscale and luxury properties into their global corporate travel programs.

Featured upscale and luxury properties within the BWH Hotels portfolio include:

For more property information and sales inquiries, please submit an Upscale & Luxury Travel Buyer Inquiry. High-resolution property images are available here.

About WorldHotels™

WorldHotels is a privately held hotel soft brand within the BWH® Hotels global enterprise. Founded by independent hoteliers dedicated to the art of hospitality, WorldHotels offers one of the finest portfolios of independent hotels and resorts around the globe, expertly curated to inspire unique, life-enriching experiences that connect people and places. WorldHotels is comprised of five unique collections, each with its own personality and style to appeal to the needs of today's traveler, from elevated oceanfront resorts and upscale city hotels to wellness retreats and glamping accommodations. The collections include: WorldHotels Luxury, WorldHotels Elite, WorldHotels Crafted, WorldHotels Distinctive and WorldHotels Backdrop. For more information, visit WorldHotels.com.

About BWH ® Hotels

BWH Hotels is a leading, global hospitality enterprise comprised of three hotel companies, including WorldHotels™, Best Western® Hotels & Resorts and SureStay® Hotels. The global enterprise boasts approximately 4,300 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide.* With 18 brands across every chain scale segment, from luxury to economy, BWH Hotels suits the needs of developers and guests in every market. For more information, visit bwhhotels.com.

*Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.

SOURCE BWH Hotels