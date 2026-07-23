WorldHotels™ Advances Global Portfolio with New Luxury Hotels and Strategic Expansion

Upscale hotel brand accelerates growth through new markets, authentic hospitality and experiential stays

PHOENIX, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldHotels, a global brand of independent luxury and lifestyle hotels within BWH® Hotels, continues to grow its footprint with more than 40 hotels currently in development, building on the momentum of adding approximately 100 hotels in 2025. As demand for premium travel continues to rise, with the market projected to grow from an estimated $1.6 trillion in 2025 to $3 trillion by 2033, WorldHotels is strengthening its network through branded residences, immersive outdoor hospitality, wellness retreats and distinctive independent hotels in sought-after destinations worldwide.

"Every addition to the WorldHotels portfolio represents more than growth; it represents a shared commitment to excellence," said Ron Pohl, President of WorldHotels. "Independent hotel owners are increasingly seeking partners to help them compete without compromising the character and authenticity that sets their properties apart.

Through WorldHotels, they gain access to powerful commercial resources and industry expertise while maintaining the individuality their guests value most. Our expansion through partnerships such as De Historiske in Norway and into new destinations like Costa Rica reflects a strategic approach to growth that delivers long-term value for both our hoteliers and our guests."

New Market Growth

WorldHotels is accelerating its growth strategy through new branded residences, hard-branded hotels and expansion into sought-after global destinations. From its inaugural residential development in Vietnam to first-time entries into South Korea and Portugal, the brand is strengthening its footprint in key markets while delivering exceptional hospitality experiences that reflect the evolving preferences of travelers and developers alike.

Essensia Sky and Parkway Saigon, WorldHotels Residences, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam: The brand's inaugural branded residences project, featuring 74 villas and 424 apartment units opening in September, marking WorldHotels' entry into high-end residential living.

The brand's inaugural branded residences project, featuring 74 villas and 424 apartment units opening in September, marking WorldHotels' entry into high-end residential living. WorldHotels Long Beach Resort Phu Quoc, Vietnam : A beachfront resort in Southeast Asia, offering elevated island experiences amid Phu Quoc's renowned coastline, tropical landscapes and leisure attractions.

A beachfront resort in Southeast Asia, offering elevated island experiences amid Phu Quoc's renowned coastline, tropical landscapes and leisure attractions. WorldHotels Guadalajara Zona Andares, Mexico : A sophisticated urban retreat in one of Guadalajara's most vibrant districts, offering upscale accommodations, contemporary design and convenient access to premier shopping, dining and business destinations.

A sophisticated urban retreat in one of Guadalajara's most vibrant districts, offering upscale accommodations, contemporary design and convenient access to premier shopping, dining and business destinations. Ecoland Hotel, WorldHotels Elite, Jeju Island, South Korea : A contemporary luxury retreat on Jeju Island featuring nature-inspired design and premium resort amenities, marking WorldHotels' debut in South Korea and expanding the brand's presence in Northeast Asia.

A contemporary luxury retreat on Jeju Island featuring nature-inspired design and premium resort amenities, marking WorldHotels' debut in South Korea and expanding the brand's presence in Northeast Asia. Resort Country Club, WorldHotels Distinctive, near Manesar, India : A resort destination set amid landscaped grounds outside New Delhi, offering championship golf, recreation and upscale leisure experiences while introducing WorldHotels to India's growing premium hospitality market.

A resort destination set amid landscaped grounds outside New Delhi, offering championship golf, recreation and upscale leisure experiences while introducing WorldHotels to India's growing premium hospitality market. Clarita's Beach Bar & Resort, WorldHotels Elite, Jaco, Costa Rica : A beachfront retreat on Costa Rica's Pacific coast that blends laid-back luxury with the destination's renowned natural beauty, strengthening WorldHotels' presence in Latin America and the growing adventure travel market.

A beachfront retreat on Costa Rica's Pacific coast that blends laid-back luxury with the destination's renowned natural beauty, strengthening WorldHotels' presence in Latin America and the growing adventure travel market. Hotel Máxima Santarém, WorldHotels Distinctive, Santarém, Portugal: A 141-room upscale hotel scheduled to open in 2027, marking WorldHotels' entry into Portugal. Located just 30 minutes from Lisbon by high-speed rail, the hotel will feature multiple dining venues, wellness and fitness facilities, meeting space and family-focused amenities.

Scaling the WorldHotels Crafted Collection

Strategic partnerships are a cornerstone of WorldHotels' growth, particularly within the WorldHotels Crafted collection, which showcases independent hotels with strong identities and authentic, unique experiences. Through its collaboration with De Historiske, a Norwegian collection of more than 100 historic hotels, restaurants, and ships, WorldHotels has strengthened its Crafted collection with heritage-rich properties while continuing to attract independent boutique and experiential hotels across Europe, including Sweden and Italy.

Expanding Experience-Driven Leisure Travel

WorldHotels continues to grow its collection of wellness and outdoor hospitality experiences, reflecting evolving traveler preferences. Recent additions include WorldHotels Backdrop , a curated collection of immersive outdoor stays, underscoring the brand's investment in experiences centered on nature, discovery and immersive travel.

To support its expanding luxury portfolio, BWH Hotels continues to strengthen commercial resources for WorldHotels properties through its dedicated Upscale & Luxury Worldwide Sales division, connecting independent hotels with high-value corporate and leisure travel opportunities.

For more information about WorldHotels, please visit our development website. High-resolution photos are available here.

About WorldHotels™

WorldHotels™ is a privately held hotel soft brand within the BWH® Hotels global enterprise. Founded by independent hoteliers dedicated to the art of hospitality, WorldHotels offers one of the finest portfolios of independent hotels and resorts around the globe, expertly curated to inspire unique, life enriching experiences that connect people and places. WorldHotels is comprised of five unique collections, each with its own personality and style to appeal to the needs of today's traveler, from elevated oceanfront resorts and upscale city hotels to wellness retreats and glamping accommodations. The collections include: WorldHotels™ Luxury, WorldHotels™ Elite, WorldHotels™ Crafted, WorldHotels™ Distinctive and WorldHotels Backdrop™. For more information, visit WorldHotels.com.

About BWH® Hotels

BWH Hotels is a leading, global hospitality enterprise comprised of three hotel companies, including WorldHotels™, Best Western® Hotels & Resorts and SureStay® Hotels. The global enterprise boasts approximately 4,300 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide.* With 18 brands across every chain scale segment, from luxury to economy, BWH Hotels suits the needs of developers and guests in every market. For more information, visit bwhhotels.com.

*Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.

SOURCE BWH Hotels