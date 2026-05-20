Best Western® Hotels & Resorts and America250 Partner to Spotlight Summer Travel Leading Up to the Nation's 250th Anniversary

The iconic hotel brand is helping travelers go farther with bonus rewards and a chance to win 250,000 Best Western Rewards® Points

PHOENIX, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Western Hotels & Resorts, a globally recognized hospitality brand, and America250, the national nonpartisan organization established by Congress to lead the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, today announced a partnership inspiring travelers to participate in the countdown to America's 250th birthday on July 4, 2026. In addition to sponsoring local and national events, Best Western encourages travelers to explore the country's storied landmarks and hidden regions through a Summer Sweepstakes.

Best Western® Hotels & Resorts Partners With America250 Speed Speed

"Hospitality is at the heart of the American story, and for the last 80 years, Best Western has welcomed travelers to every corner of the country," said Joelle Park, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Best Western. "We're proud to partner with America250 to honor our shared history and invite travelers to take part in the celebration. Whether they're visiting iconic national landmarks or discovering small-town treasures, we look forward to welcoming explorers as they embark on an all-American adventure."

Helping Travelers Go Farther and Stay Longer

To further celebrate America's 250th birthday, Best Western Rewards is marking the milestone with a Summer Sweepstakes. Through September 7, 2026, new and existing loyalty members can enter for a chance to win one of 50 grand prizes of 250,000 points (valued at approx. $1,250 per prize), plus earn 1,000 bonus points per night on unlimited qualified stays, redeemable across a global portfolio of hotels and brands. Points never expire and can be redeemed for free nights, airline miles, gift cards, or charitable donations.

Qualifying stays include thousands of memorable hotel experiences ranging from the Best Western Plus Bryce Canyon Brand Hotel and the Best Western Premier The Lodge on Lake Detroit to the historic Best Western Premier Mariemont Inn, as well as the Best Western Route 66 Rail Haven.

Partnering for a Historic Milestone

Best Western has joined the Semiquincentennial festivities as an official sponsor of America250, supporting nationwide celebrations ranging from Good Neighbor Day America and America's Block Party to local community events.

"Our mission is to engage every American in the Semiquincentennial by offering meaningful ways to reflect on our past and shape our future," said Rosie Rios, Chair of America250. "Through our partnership with Best Western Hotels & Resorts, we are inviting travelers to rediscover the people and places that define our country. With a vast network of independently owned and operated hotels across the country, they are a vital hospitality partner in helping us reach communities as we journey together toward the historic milestone of 2026."

For more information, visit bestwestern.com and America250.org. High-resolution images are available here.

About BWH® Hotels

BWH Hotels is a leading, global hospitality enterprise comprised of three hotel companies, including WorldHotels™, Best Western® Hotels & Resorts and SureStay® Hotels. The global enterprise boasts approximately 4,300 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide.* With 18 brands across every chain scale segment, from luxury to economy, BWH Hotels suits the needs of developers and guests in every market. For more information, visit bwhhotels.com.

*Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.

About America250

America250 is the national nonpartisan initiative working to engage every American in celebrating and commemorating the Semiquincentennial, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. It is spearheaded by the congressionally-appointed U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission and its sole-supporting nonprofit organization, America250.org, Inc., together known as America250. This multi-year effort kicked off with America's Invitation on July 4, 2023: a national public engagement campaign inviting all Americans to share their stories and their hopes and dreams for the future of this country. Leading up to July 4, 2026, America250 is working to provide opportunities for all Americans to pause and reflect on our nation's past, honor the contributions of all Americans, and look to the future we want to create for the next generation and beyond. To learn more, visit America250.org, and follow us on X, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

SOURCE BWH Hotels