Bwine Announces Black Friday Deals on Top-Selling F7GB2 Drone with Exclusive Bundles

HONG KONG, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a major Black Friday/Cyber Monday Event promotion, Bwine is excited to offer significant discounts on its flagship product, the F7GB2 Drone, available in two-battery and three-battery sets. Both feature exceptional FAA compliance, advanced camera systems, and extended flight capabilities, designed to enhance aerial photography experiences for both amateurs and professionals.

Bwine F7GB2 drone - most uniquely styled drones on the market

The F7GB2 Drone has consistently delivered impressive results during major promotional events like Summer Prime Day, Autumn Prime Day, and Black Friday sales. "Since its launch in 2021 up until October 2024, we have sold approximately 56,000 units of the F7GB2 model," stated Charlene, Senior Marketing Expert at Bwine.

The F7GB2 features aviation-inspired materials and modular design, making it one of the most uniquely styled drones on the market. It is an ideal gift that is sure to surprise and delight anyone.

Equipped with 4K high-definition shooting capabilities and a three-axis gimbal, the F7GB2 ensures clearer and more stable imagery. It features a 90° to 120° field of view lens that captures broad landscapes in stunning clarity. The advanced GPS functionality includes exciting features such as 'Follow Me,' 'Route Planning,' and '360° Orbit Flight,' which bring more fun to the experience, along with an automatic return home feature for enhanced safety. With a transmission range of up to 3 kilometers, it offers exceptional long-distance control. In terms of battery life, users can choose between a two-battery or three-battery package, providing up to 50 minutes and 75 minutes of flight time, respectively, to meet various needs.

Additionally, both models of the Bwine F7GB2 series meet stringent FAA regulations with built-in Remote ID modules, ensuring safe and legal flying. Users can easily access their drone's Remote ID via QR codes on the drone arm or through customer support provided in the Bwine App.

For Black Friday, Bwine offers the F7GB2 Drone at unbeatable prices. The three-battery set, originally $629.99, is now $407.99, saving you 35%. The two-battery set, previously $499.99, is available for $339.99, a 32% discount. Don't miss these limited-time deals!

For more information, please visit https://www.bwine.net/

