BWW- Best Wine of the World 2018 Competition's Winners have been selected - the Best Wine in the World is Masseto 2009

HELSINKI, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The BWW 2018 competition was held in the world's largest wine information service - tastingbook.com. 18,477 wines received in total 2,354,989 votes from 416,000 wine professionals and wine lovers from 116 countries during the three months voting period.

After the voting period, only 100 most voted wines in seven different categories remained in the Finals, organized in January 2019. The seven main categories included red wine, white wine, rose wine, sparkling wine, fortified wine, champagne and Wine Critic.

In the Finals the wines were evaluated and ranked two different times as blind by the panels of Tasting Book Professionals (selected Judges from over 7000 Pros: Wine writes, bloggers, MW's. Wine makers etc.)

The six main wine categories included red wine, white wine, rose wine, sparkling wine, fortified wine and champagne categories. Under each category, the best wines were also awarded according to price level and country categories.

The Title above all categories - The Best Wine of the World 2018 - was awarded to the wine that won the highest scores in the Finals.

In BWW Competition 2018, the Best Wine of the World -title was awarded to the Masseto 2009, Tuscany, Italy.

The Best White Wine of the World -title was awarded to the Joseph Drouhin Montrachet Marquis de Laguiche 2010, Burgundy, France

"It is without saying that winning the Trophy of Best White Wine of the World is an immense satisfaction. We, as a Team, feel very honoured and would like to thank the wine professionals for their vote. The relationship between our two families, Laguiche and Drouhin, goes back to 1947. Complex, refined, elegant with exceptional flavours and texture the Montrachet Marquis de Laguiche is truly an iconic wine showing the unique soul of its soil." - Veronique Boss Drouhin

Other Winners of the main categories are:

Best Winery of the World: Winner: Niepoort

Best Champagne of the World: Winner: Dom Perignon 2002, Champagne, France

Best Wine Critic of the World: Winner: Jancis Robinson

Best Red Wine of the World: Winner: Masseto 2009

Best Champagne of the World: Winner: Dom Pérignon Rosé 2006

Best Sparkling Wine of the World: Winner: Brundlmayer Brut Rosé

Best Rosé Wine of the World: Winner: Château de la Soujeole Malepère 2017

Best Sweet Wine of the World: Winner: Château d' Yquem 2009

Best Port Wine of the World: Winner: Niepoort Vintage Port 2015

Best Cabernet Sauvignon Wine of the World: Bryant Family Cabernet Sauvignon 2014

Best Merlot Wine of the World: Petrus 2011

Best Pinot Noir Wine of the World: Armand Rousseau Chambertin 2009

Other 150 winners and prizes can be found at www.tastingbook.com

BWW is the largest wine competition in the world, whether measured by the number of wines, the number of consumers involved or the judges taking part.

BWW warmly welcomes all vineyards to enter their wine for the 2019 competition.

Registration is the easiest, fastest, and most affordable in the business.

Registration will begin on May 1st at www.bwwcompetition.com.

