BWW 2021 - Best Wines of World have been selected - Château Mouton Rothschild is the Winner!

After the voting period, only 100 most voted wines in six different categories remained in the Finals, organized in December 2020. The six main categories included red wine, white wine, rose wine, sparkling wine, fortified wine, and champagne. Under each category, the best wines were also awarded according to price level and country categories.

In the Finals the wines were evaluated and ranked two different times as blind by the jury of Tastingbook.com Professionals (selected Judges from over 11 000 Pros: Wine writes, bloggers, MW's. Wine dealers etc.)

The Title above all categories - The Best Wine of the World 2021 - was awarded to the wine that won the highest scores in the Finals.

In BWW Competition 2021, the Best Wine of the World -title was awarded to the Château Mouton Rothschild 2018, Bordeaux, France.

"Mouton 2018 conveys all the unique personality of its site, along with the depth and richness of the vintage. We are delighted and proud that it shined and was recognized at such a level during the blind tasting finals." - Jean-Emmanuel Danjoy /Directeur des Propriétés / Baron Philippe de Rothschild, S.A

The Best Winery of the World -title was awarded to the Penfolds, Australia.

"We're very proud and grateful to receive these awards in the world's largest wine competition The Best Wine of the World (BWW) Competition 2021 - in not one but five categories! This acknowledgement is a testament to the hard work of our Penfolds team – who strive to deliver excellence through innovation & experimentation – finessing 177 years of knowledge into every bottle. This year Grange celebrates its 70th Anniversary - so what a terrific way to start 2021!"- Peter Gago, Chief Winemaker of Penfolds

Other Winners of the main categories are:

Best White Wine of the World: Winner: Penfolds Yattarna Bin 144 Chardonnay

2018 (Australia)

Best Champagne of the World: Winner: Rare Champagne 2008 (Champagne,

France)

Best Red Wine of the World: Winner Winner: Château Mouton Rothschild 2018

(Bordeaux, France)

Best Sparkling Wine of the World: Winner: Fontanafredda Contessa Rosa Alta

Langa Rosé 2014 (Piedmont, Italy)

Best Rosé Wine of the World: Winner: Ixsir Grande Réserve Rosé 2018 (Mount

Bekaa, Lebanon)

Best Sweet Wine of the World: Winner: Robert Weil Kiedrich Gräfenberg Riesling Trockenbeerenauslese 2018 (Rheingau, Germany)

Best Port Wine of the World: Winner: Niepoort Vintage Port 2017 (Douro,

Portugal)

Best Cabernet Sauvignon Wine of the World: Bond St Eden 2015 (Napa Valley,

USA)

Best Merlot Wine of the World: Masseto 2015 (Tuscany, Italy)

Best Pinot Noir Wine of the World: Armand Rousseau Chambertin 2014

(Burgundy, France)

Best Champagne House of the World: Winner: Champagne Piper-Heidsieck

(France)

Best New Winery of the World: Winner: Promontory (Napa Valley, USA)

Best Winemaker of the World: Winner: Cory Empting (Harlan Estate / Bond / Promontory)

"Cory Empting and his fabulous team (to whom he would be the first to give the credit) are the common thread in seeking to elaborate the purest expressions of the distinctive character of each of our diverse vineyard sites. His intuitive, thoughtful approach and strong leadership reflect a deep respect for tradition as well as an openness to innovation."- Don Weaver / Director, Harlan Estate

Other 250 winners can be found at www.tastingbook.com

BWW warmly welcomes all vineyards to enter their wine for the 2022 competition. Registration is the easiest, fastest, and most affordable in the business. Registration will begin on February 1st at tastingbook.com.

Tastingbook.com is an unbiased, non-commercial, and ad-free service that is free to everyone.

Tastingbook is created by FINE - the world's leading Fine Wine magazines and thousands of wine professionals and wineries from over 60 countries.

Tastingbook started in 2015 and have today over million pages of wine information and have had almost 60 millions page views since then. Over 11 000 wine professionals from 82 countries are keeping it updated.

In Tastingbook you will find the most up-to-date tasting reports virtually from every major tasting from all around the world.

