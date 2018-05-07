Bx3 Announces Three Additions to its Leadership Team

"We are excited to welcome these passionate, seasoned professionals to Bx3 to provide the necessary tools and framework for our clients to help turn their ideas into a successful business in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry," says Bx3 co-founder, Kyle Asman.

Bx3 new hires include:

Adnan Akhand, Director of Accounting and Compliance

Adnan has a wide scope of knowledge in accounting and tax compliance. His clients have ranged from startups operating for less than one year to long established Fortune 500 companies, and everything in between. Now, he is bringing his expertise to the blockchain industry. He is a Certified Public Accountant with a M.S. in Finance from Northeastern University. Adnan joined Bx3, because he believes blockchain technology is the future. He is passionate about helping his clients grow their business through successful initial coin offerings (ICOs). In addition to providing finance, accounting and tax services, Adnan has assisted several clients with their search and implementation of new software and technologies to help meet the demands of their growing business.

Brian Novell, VP Legal and Business Development

Brian applies his past experience as an associate in the emerging company/venture capital group of a large international law firm to his role at Bx3, having counseled startups and investors in financing transactions and general corporate matters. His prior firm experience also includes advising companies in complex mergers & acquisitions, debt financings and capital markets transactions, as well as leading multiple confidentiality agreement teams. He currently holds one of the largest blockchain and cryptocurrency domain name portfolios in the world, and his interest in the space is grounded in his belief in the transformative power of blockchain technology. Brian has been a guest lecturer at Georgetown Law, a speaker at several startup events, and was recognized for his outstanding pro bono legal services as the recipient of The Legal Aid Society's 2015 Pro Bono Publico Award. Before entering the legal profession, he was an account executive at a leading digital search advertising network, a co-founder of two web-based startup companies and the starting quarterback of The Westchester Steelers, a semi-professional football team. Brian received his undergraduate degree in marketing from the University of Maryland and his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center.

As VP Legal and Business Development, Brian will lead Bx3's legal operations and develop mutually beneficial relationships with clients, partners and other stakeholders.

Carol Lin Vieira, VP Corporate Marketing and Public Relations

Carol Lin is a seasoned public relations and marketing professional with a strong track record of securing appearances, awards, and placing articles, expert quotes, and other content in top-tier news outlets including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Fox News, and Fortune. She has worked across numerous industries including healthcare, consumer goods, non-profit, science, restaurants, tech, and tax, and has won multiple awards in the PR industry. Most recently she led communications and content marketing efforts - including helping to launch a digital publication for the restaurant industry, Restaurant Insider - for a top restaurant SaaS POS provider, Upserve. Carol Lin joined Bx3 to showcase the thought leadership of companies leveraging the revolutionary power of blockchain technology and help elevate their brands. She is a graduate of the University of Virginia.

As VP Corporate Marketing and Public Relations, Carol Lin is responsible for creating marketing plans for pre- and post- initial token offerings, identifying and securing earned media opportunities, disseminating press announcements, developing and editing owned content for external placement, and advising on paid and social media and community management best practices.

"Blockchain technology has caused a reimagining of the way the world does business, creating an entirely new economy," says Asman. "Revolutionary ideas abound for blockchain, but many will never reach their full potential because they don't have the right resources, so our mission at Bx3 is to leverage our team of experts to work in lock-step with clients to bring extraordinary value to their ideas."

About Bx3

We are passionate professionals with decades of combined experience in banking, marketing, accounting, finance, tax, and law, and use our expertise to provide the necessary tools and framework to turn ideas into successful businesses in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space. We believe that the disruption that blockchain technology enables will inevitably lead to increased pushback from regulatory bodies as they see bad actors and noncompliant parties continue to take advantage of the decentralized, pseudonymous nature of the industry. We exclusively work with clients and partners who reflect our core principals of collaboration, ethics, and transparency. Bx3 is headquartered in New York, NY. More at bx3.io.

CONTACT: Carol Lin Vieira, 401-871-7676, carol@bx3.io

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bx3-announces-three-additions-to-its-leadership-team-300643629.html

SOURCE Bx3 Consulting

Related Links

http://bx3.io

