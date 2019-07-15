BX3 Capital Adds Harry Friedberg as Partner; Announces Affiliation with Stonecrest Partners

"We are extraordinarily fortunate to welcome the talents, expertise, business acumen and industry insights that Harry brings to BX3 Capital," says Mike Minihan, BX3 partner. "Using his extensive experience in capital markets, Harry will help BX3's clients secure the funding they need to flourish at any stage of growth."

BX3's new affiliation with Stonecrest Partners ensures proper oversight and due diligence for its investors and clients alike, as well as widening the firm's channels for further potential deals and partnerships.

"I have known the principals at Stonecrest Partners for many years. They are seasoned professionals who are very smart and exceptional in their fields. Moreover, they are true entrepreneurial spirits: They assumed ownership of their own broker-dealer and have been expanding rapidly from their Austin branch, opening several new locations and broadening into exciting new business lines."

About Harry Friedberg, Partner, BX3 Capital

Harry brings more than three decades of experience and knowledge in finance to BX3 Capital as he spearheads the team's fundraising efforts. He launched his career at Drexel Burnham Lambert, and continued with such leading firms as AIG, Standard Chartered Bank, and Merrill Lynch, where he worked on the full gamut of financial products including derivatives, foreign exchange, distressed debt, and structured products. He has sold a wide array of investment banking deals and introduced new equity-linked products to his client base. His varied background has translated into strong and lasting relationships with an array of institutional investors, including family offices, pension funds, business development companies, venture capital firms and hedge fund firms.

Harry is an alumnus of the University of Pennsylvania, from which he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in history. When not connecting creative entrepreneurs with helpful investors, Harry works extensively with non-profit organizations. He also has coached local travel softball teams and is an avid poker player. He is Series 7 and 63 licensed.

"It's a truly exciting time to be involved in entrepreneurial endeavors, from start-up projects to mature companies seeking to expand into new ventures," says Friedberg. "I am eager to provide my knowledge of best practices in finance and fundraising to BX3 Capital clients."

For its part, Stonecrest Capital looks forward to partnering with BX3 Capital as the latter firm continues to expand and develop its business advisory repertoire.

"We are pleased to be working with the esteemed team at BX3 Capital and share in their passion and commitment to supporting entrepreneurial ventures," says John Randolph, managing partner and CEO of Stonecrest Partners. "There are several synergies with this relationship, and we are excited to support the brokerage needs of all present and future BX3 clients."

About Stonecrest Partners

Stonecrest Partners is a boutique independent financial services enterprise that includes sister companies Stonecrest Capital Markets, Inc. and Stonecrest Advisors, Inc. Built on a foundation of personalized service and trust, the firm is focused on achieving superior results for our retail and institutional clients. Founded by institutional traders, Stonecrest Partners is a privately held company, allowing greater flexibility for both clients and advisors. Stonecrest Partners is based in Austin, Texas, with offices or affiliates in Miami; Ridgewood, New Jersey (NYC area); Chicago; San Antonio; and San Juan, Puerto Rico. Stonecrest Partners is the marketing name for the subsidiaries of Stonecrest Holdings, LLC and its affiliates. Securities offered through Stonecrest Capital Markets, Inc. Investment advisory services offered through Stonecrest Advisors, Inc.

About BX3 Capital

We are passionate professionals with decades of combined experience in finance, investment banking, marketing, accounting, tax, and law. We use our expertise to raise funds for and provide the necessary tools and framework to turn ideas into successful businesses across a variety of sectors. We work exclusively with clients and partners who reflect our core principles of collaboration, ethics, and transparency. BX3 Capital is headquartered in New York.

Contact: Anne Szustek Talbot, 646-853-7435, anne@bx3.io

