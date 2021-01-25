BXNG TV to debut on Vyre Network's Vyre Sports Channel as the New Home for the Next Generation Of Boxing

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BXNG TV, a new, dynamic platform, linking local boxing events and emerging boxing prospects to a global audience, will make its international streaming debut this month on Vyre Sports. BXNG TV is the first platform to focus solely on grassroots boxing, providing a new-aged stage for young fighters and local promoters to create a name for themselves. The channel is a full-fledged boxing destination, providing pay-per-view live streaming of over 30 fights per year. The channel also provides rebroadcasting of boxing events, as well as featuring boxing-related programming, such as documentaries, podcasts and fighter features.

Through BXNG TV and its marketing support, local fighters can stay connected to their fanbases, wherever they are fighting, while also gaining exposure to boxing fans worldwide. "The local show is the foundation of boxing. This is where the future stars of boxing are born," said Adam Glenn, CEO of Times Square Boxing Co. "Every fighter is a star somewhere, whether their gym, neighborhood or city and we want to give them an opportunity to build their following."

BXNG TV also supports local promoters by delivering high-quality streaming production, marketing support and an opportunity to increase revenue, at no cost to the promoter. "It can be difficult to profitably run a local show and we are dedicated to helping. We aim to provide local promoters with the support they need to not only stream their shows, but run more shows while increasing their bottom lines," said Mr. Glenn.

"We want to collaborate with anyone trying to drive boxing forward," said Patrick Winters of Times Square Boxing Co. "BXNG TV can serve as a jumping off point for young fighters to grow, both on our platform and on other networks or with other promoters. We are happy to know that we can advance their careers."

BXNG TV is a collaboration between Times Square Boxing Co. (New York, NY) and Vyre Network (Los Angeles, California). The collaboration is led by Chuck Price (Vyre Sports, CEO) and Adam Glenn (Times Square Boxing Co., CEO), along with partners Jason Scalzo (Boxing is Love, Director), Deon Elam (former boxer, contestant on "The Contender"), and Emil Czarnowski (Creative Director, Emil Filip X New York).

"We have gathered an amazing team to push BXNG TV forward. I'm totally confident that the knowledge and drive that this team has will deliver results that progress the entire industry of boxing," said Lamar Seay, CEO of Vyre Network.

BXNG TV will be available for live streaming events on Vyre Sports which is distributed through the Vyre Network through Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, Apple TV, iPhone, and Androids worldwide. Check out the latest live stream fights, movies and documentires at www.bxngtv.com

For more information contact :

Potential Promoters and Partners :

Adam Glenn at [email protected]

Potential Sponsors :

Jason Scalzo at [email protected], +1 (818) 747 3062

SOURCE BXNG TV