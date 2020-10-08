BXS Insurance Announces Acquisition of Alexander & Sanders Insurance

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BXS Insurance, Inc., a subsidiary of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS), has acquired the assets of Alexander & Sanders Insurance Agency, Inc.

Alexander & Sanders, headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, provides risk management and insurance services to professional firms across Louisiana. It was founded in 1958 and is owned by Wyatt Sanders and Justin Sanders. Alexander & Sanders will operate from BXS Insurance's Baton Rouge, Louisiana office.

"This transaction allows us to add talented leaders and teammates to our team and provides a unique opportunity to enhance our construction practice within Louisiana and across BXS Insurance's footprint," said Markham McKnight, president and CEO of BXS Insurance. "We're excited to blend Alexander & Sanders' expertise with ours to provide exceptional services for our clients."

Wyatt Sanders stated, "We're proud to have served Louisiana professionals for more than 60 years, and we're pleased that we've found the right partner to continue our legacy for the years to come. This will be a great opportunity for our customers and our team."

Justin Sanders added, "We're looking forward to joining forces with BXS Insurance and leveraging its expansive resources to provide our customers with expanded insurance and risk management solutions."

About BXS Insurance, Inc.

BXS Insurance, Inc. is a subsidiary of publicly-traded financial services company BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) and is licensed in all 50 states. For more than 130 years, this large, nationally recognized firm has strategically grown to 31 offices across eight states. It operates globally as a member of the Worldwide Brokers Network, the fourth largest insurance network in the world. From small companies to organizations with more than 10,000 employees, BXS Insurance delivers the highest standard in brokerage services. It has become an industry leader in commercial insurance, surety, employee benefits and private client brokerage services by investing in technology and human capital to expand service offerings and create a competitive advantage for clients. For more information, visit www.bancorpsouth.com/Insurance.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with approximately $23 billion in assets. BancorpSouth operates approximately 310 full-service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois. BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit our Community Commitment page at www.bancorpsouth.com ; "Like" us on Facebook; follow us on [email protected]; or connect with us through LinkedIn.





About Alexander & Sanders Agency, Inc.

Alexander & Sanders is an independent insurance agency focused on the insurance needs of Louisiana Professionals - Design Professionals (Architects, Engineers, Environmental Consultants, Surveyors) CPA Firms, and Law Firms. It was founded in 1958 and has specialized in Professional Liability insurance since 1975.

