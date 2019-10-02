BXS Insurance Named to National Best Places to Work in Insurance List

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BXS Insurance, a subsidiary of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS), has been named as one of the Best Places to Work in Insurance by Business Insurance magazine. This national award recognizes employers' efforts to establish a workplace where employees can enjoy their day-to-day work, reach their career potential and contribute to their organization's success.

"Every day, more than 650 BXS Insurance teammates work together across eight states and 31 offices for one purpose: to provide the highest standard in insurance services for our clients," said Markham McKnight, president and CEO of BXS Insurance. "Our people are the reason behind our success, and it is an honor to be recognized for building a strong organizational culture."

Best Places to Work in Insurance is an annual feature presented by Business Insurance and Best Companies Group that lists the agents, brokers, insurance companies and other providers with the highest levels of employee engagement and satisfaction. Best Companies Group identifies the leading employers in the insurance industry by conducting a free two-part assessment of each company. The first part is a questionnaire completed by the employer about company policies, practices and demographics. The second part is a confidential employee survey on engagement and satisfaction.

The program divides employers into the categories of small, 25-249 employees; medium, 250-999 employees; and large, 1,000 or more employees. This year's report features 75 companies of various sizes, from 25 employees to more than 4,000.

The ranking and profiles of the winning companies will be released in the November issue of Business Insurance and at businessinsurance.com.

About BXS Insurance

BXS Insurance, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BancorpSouth Bank, is licensed in all 50 states. BXS Insurance operates 31 offices with approximately 680 insurance and risk management professionals ready to provide local expertise backed by worldwide resources. For more information, visit www.bxsi.com. "Like" us on Facebook at BXS Insurance; follow us on Twitter @MyBXSI; or follow us on LinkedIn.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with approximately $20 billion in assets. BancorpSouth operates more than 300 full-service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois. BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit our Community Commitment page at www.bancorpsouth.com; "Like" us on Facebook; follow us on Twitter@MyBXS; or connect with us through LinkedIn.

About Business Insurance

Business Insurance is the authoritative news and information source for executives concerned about risk and the impact on their business. With information for risk managers, insurers, brokers and other providers of insurance products and services, Business Insurance delivers in-depth analysis on new and emerging risks, case studies of successful programs, market intelligence on trends, and guidance on how to capitalize on opportunities and overcome challenges. In addition to a monthly print magazine, Business Insurance provides essential news via its website, BusinessInsurance.com; daily and weekly e-newsletters; and breaking news via email news alerts. To subscribe, please contact Business Insurance at info@businessinsurance.com.

About Best Companies Group

Best Companies Group works with partners to establish "Best Places to Work," "Best Companies," and "Best Employers" programs on a national, state-wide and regional basis. Through its thorough workplace assessment using employer questionnaires and employee satisfaction surveys, Best Companies Group identifies and recognizes companies that have been successful in creating and maintaining workplace excellence.

